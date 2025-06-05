New anti-flooding scheme in Harrogate as Yorkshire Water installs 200 sustainable drainage systems

Harrogate schools are among those chosen by Yorkshire Water for a new way of reducing flooding risks

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Water has installed 232 free sustainable drainage systems (SuDS) into schools across the county to help prevent storm water discharges to watercourses by slowing the flow of rain entering the sewer network.

In partnership with Sudsplanter Ltd and Rescue 2, the utility giant has installed SuDS in areas where Yorkshire Water has been improving the sewer network and reducing discharges as part of a £180m investment to improve Yorkshire’s combined sewer overflows.

The schools in the Harrogate district taking part include:

Yorkshire Water initiative to bring a more sustainable drainage future - Young pupils with an example of a SuDS planter at their school. (Picture contributed)

Beckwithshaw Primary School

Kettlesing Felliscliffe Primary School

Killinghall CE Primary School

Pannal Primary School

Ripley Endowed Church of England Primary School

St Cuthberts CofE Primary, Pateley Bridge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Omair Khan, lead project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “Some schools were chosen based on their proximity to an investment project to reduce the volume of rainwater entering combined sewers.

“As a result, slowing the flows of rain and surface water into the sewer network, will reduce the frequency and impact of storm discharges on nearby watercourses.”

SuDS are nature-based solutions which capture rainwater run-off from buildings by re-routing the downpipe from the roofs into the planter, thus mimicking how water naturally drains through the environment.

The water is then stored in the planters where plants can soak it up, and any remaining water is then released slowly back into the drains, reducing the risk of overwhelming sewer networks which can lead to flooding.