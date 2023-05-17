New announcement confirms 'compulsory swimwear' rule at Harrogate’s historic Turkish Baths is to remain

Despite some customers hankering for the days of towels and nothing else at the beautiful 19th century spa facilities on Parliament Street, a statement from North Yorkshire Council confirmed that swim wear will remain compulsory at all times.

Speaking after a request from the Harrogate Advertiser, Katie Summersall, Turkish Baths Manager, said: “Brimhams Active’s priority is to safeguard and protect the wellbeing of staff and customers.

“A management decision has been made that swimwear is to be compulsory at all public bathing sessions.”

Historic Turkish Baths in Harrogate - A statement from North Yorkshire Council confirmed that swim wear will remain compulsory at all times. (Picture Simon Hulme)

The Turkish Baths first opened in 1897 and among those to enjoy its eastern-style period features were Queen Victoria’s granddaughters, government ministers, foreign royalty and author Agatha Christie.

The initial decision taken by Brimhams Active - a company formed in 2021 by the former Harrogate Borough Council to and own and manage Harrogate district's public leisure centres, swimming pools,fitness centres and the Turkish Baths - followed a report of an incident of inappropriate behaviour at the much-loved facility.

So concerning was the report that Harrogate police quietly launched its own investigation.

Weeks of peace at this unique heritage site – and the only original survivor of a Muslim-style bathhouse still in use in the UK - have led to calls from some customers to ease the ban on nudity.