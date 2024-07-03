New all-day Harrogate event for beer talks, tastings and socials to happen this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brand new day of beer events is to take place this week in Harrogate.

The Summer Hop will take place on Thursday, July 4 at Rooster’s Taproom.

This new mini-festival presented by Harrogate-based Women On Tap CIC, a pioneering, beer-loving social enterprise founded by Harrogate’s Rachel Auty which was first launched in 2017 and has since gained a national reputation for promoting equality and diversity in the brewing industry.

The event will offer a full day of talks and events.

Top Beer Sommelier Annabel Smith is just one of the guest taking part in The Summer Hop on Thursday, July 4 at Rooster’s Taproom in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Summer Hop programme

10:30 Introduction: What the hell is going on with women and beer in the UK?

With Annabel Smith and Inka Kosonen.

11:30 Roundtable: The UK beer industry is failing women. How can we drive real change?

Thought-provoking spoken word from the legendary poet, Jem Henderson will be just one part of The Summer Hop on Thursday, July 4 at Rooster’s Taproom in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Guest speakers will include:

Rachel Auty | Founder of Women On Tap CIC and Marketing Consultant

Isobel Cameron | Digital Marketing Coordinator for Rooster’s Brewing Co.

Lauren Gilbert | Deputy General Manager at The Head of Steam, Leeds Park Row

Heather Griffin | General Manager at Northern Monk Refectory LDS

Jessica Mason | Beer and Features Editor at The Drinks Business

Lex Painter | Creative Lead at Thornbridge Brewery

Catherine Webber | Business Development Manager at Attic Brew Co.

Katie Wynne | Events & Marketing Coordinator at Thornbridge Brewery

13:30 WOT Topics

Fiona Kearns, Business Psychologist, Kearns Consultancy

Charlotte Cook, Head Brewer at Coalition, Beer Writer, and Women in Beer Mentor

With Grace Wilkinson and Sarah Oglesby, makers of ‘Raging!’

14:45 Closing words: This time has to be different.

Women On Tap CIC founder, Rachel Auty, and Dea Latis founder, Annabel Smith

15:15 Book Talk & Beer Tasting (Ticketed event)

Leading Beer Sommelier, Annabel Smith, will lead a tasting of four beers brewed by Rooster's Brewing Co at their taproom in Harrogate.

Summer Hop will be followed from 5pm by another event.

17:30- 19:30 Summer Hop: Social will offer thought-provoking spoken word from the legendary poet, Jem Henderson, and a spot of live music from Wait and Amber R.