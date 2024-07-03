New all-day Harrogate event for beer talks, tastings and socials to happen this week
The Summer Hop will take place on Thursday, July 4 at Rooster’s Taproom.
This new mini-festival presented by Harrogate-based Women On Tap CIC, a pioneering, beer-loving social enterprise founded by Harrogate’s Rachel Auty which was first launched in 2017 and has since gained a national reputation for promoting equality and diversity in the brewing industry.
The event will offer a full day of talks and events.
Summer Hop programme
10:30 Introduction: What the hell is going on with women and beer in the UK?
With Annabel Smith and Inka Kosonen.
11:30 Roundtable: The UK beer industry is failing women. How can we drive real change?
Guest speakers will include:
Rachel Auty | Founder of Women On Tap CIC and Marketing Consultant
Isobel Cameron | Digital Marketing Coordinator for Rooster’s Brewing Co.
Lauren Gilbert | Deputy General Manager at The Head of Steam, Leeds Park Row
Heather Griffin | General Manager at Northern Monk Refectory LDS
Jessica Mason | Beer and Features Editor at The Drinks Business
Lex Painter | Creative Lead at Thornbridge Brewery
Catherine Webber | Business Development Manager at Attic Brew Co.
Katie Wynne | Events & Marketing Coordinator at Thornbridge Brewery
13:30 WOT Topics
Guest speakers will include:
Fiona Kearns, Business Psychologist, Kearns Consultancy
Charlotte Cook, Head Brewer at Coalition, Beer Writer, and Women in Beer Mentor
With Grace Wilkinson and Sarah Oglesby, makers of ‘Raging!’
14:45 Closing words: This time has to be different.
Women On Tap CIC founder, Rachel Auty, and Dea Latis founder, Annabel Smith
15:15 Book Talk & Beer Tasting (Ticketed event)
Leading Beer Sommelier, Annabel Smith, will lead a tasting of four beers brewed by Rooster's Brewing Co at their taproom in Harrogate.
Summer Hop will be followed from 5pm by another event.
17:30- 19:30 Summer Hop: Social will offer thought-provoking spoken word from the legendary poet, Jem Henderson, and a spot of live music from Wait and Amber R.
For the full Summer Hop programme and how to get tickets for the Beer tasting, visit: https://www.womenontap.co.uk/summerhopprogramme