New all-day Harrogate event for beer talks, tastings and socials to happen this week

By Graham Chalmers
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 15:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A brand new day of beer events is to take place this week in Harrogate.

The Summer Hop will take place on Thursday, July 4 at Rooster’s Taproom.

This new mini-festival presented by Harrogate-based Women On Tap CIC, a pioneering, beer-loving social enterprise founded by Harrogate’s Rachel Auty which was first launched in 2017 and has since gained a national reputation for promoting equality and diversity in the brewing industry.

The event will offer a full day of talks and events.

Top Beer Sommelier Annabel Smith is just one of the guest taking part in The Summer Hop on Thursday, July 4 at Rooster’s Taproom in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)Top Beer Sommelier Annabel Smith is just one of the guest taking part in The Summer Hop on Thursday, July 4 at Rooster’s Taproom in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)
Top Beer Sommelier Annabel Smith is just one of the guest taking part in The Summer Hop on Thursday, July 4 at Rooster’s Taproom in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Summer Hop programme

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

10:30 Introduction: What the hell is going on with women and beer in the UK?

With Annabel Smith and Inka Kosonen.

11:30 Roundtable: The UK beer industry is failing women. How can we drive real change?

Thought-provoking spoken word from the legendary poet, Jem Henderson will be just one part of The Summer Hop on Thursday, July 4 at Rooster’s Taproom in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)Thought-provoking spoken word from the legendary poet, Jem Henderson will be just one part of The Summer Hop on Thursday, July 4 at Rooster’s Taproom in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)
Thought-provoking spoken word from the legendary poet, Jem Henderson will be just one part of The Summer Hop on Thursday, July 4 at Rooster’s Taproom in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Guest speakers will include:

Rachel Auty | Founder of Women On Tap CIC and Marketing Consultant

Isobel Cameron | Digital Marketing Coordinator for Rooster’s Brewing Co.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lauren Gilbert | Deputy General Manager at The Head of Steam, Leeds Park Row

Heather Griffin | General Manager at Northern Monk Refectory LDS

Jessica Mason | Beer and Features Editor at The Drinks Business

Lex Painter | Creative Lead at Thornbridge Brewery

Catherine Webber | Business Development Manager at Attic Brew Co.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Katie Wynne | Events & Marketing Coordinator at Thornbridge Brewery

13:30 WOT Topics

Guest speakers will include:

Fiona Kearns, Business Psychologist, Kearns Consultancy

Charlotte Cook, Head Brewer at Coalition, Beer Writer, and Women in Beer Mentor

With Grace Wilkinson and Sarah Oglesby, makers of ‘Raging!’

14:45 Closing words: This time has to be different.

Women On Tap CIC founder, Rachel Auty, and Dea Latis founder, Annabel Smith

15:15 Book Talk & Beer Tasting (Ticketed event)

Leading Beer Sommelier, Annabel Smith, will lead a tasting of four beers brewed by Rooster's Brewing Co at their taproom in Harrogate.

Summer Hop will be followed from 5pm by another event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

17:30- 19:30 Summer Hop: Social will offer thought-provoking spoken word from the legendary poet, Jem Henderson, and a spot of live music from Wait and Amber R.

For the full Summer Hop programme and how to get tickets for the Beer tasting, visit: https://www.womenontap.co.uk/summerhopprogramme

Related topics:Harrogate