New AI technology to be used in push to reduce water pollution in the Nidd near Harrogate and Knaresborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

'Citizen scientists' are being deployed in the battle to tackle water pollution in the River Nidd thanks to the introduction of AI technology.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten new interactive signs are to be installed in key locations on the river in the Harrogate and Knaresborough area, part of which was recently a designated bathing water site by the Government after growing concern over sewage spillage and the health implications for wildlife and for people swimming.

The ground-breaking piece of artificial technology will enable the public to raise the alert via a QR code scanned with their mobile phones if they see signs of pollution at the following locations:

Nidd Gorge Viaduct.

Monitoring water quality on the River Nidd - Duncan Fyfe from the Environment Agency with one of the newly-installed interactive signs at the Nidd Gorge Viaduct in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Valley Gardens.

Oak Beck Park.

The Woodland Trust car-park at Nidd Gorge.

Conygham Hall.

Harlow Carr.

Crimple Beck at Burn Bridge.

Hookstone Beck.

Oak Beck at Spruisty Bridge.

Knaresborough Lido.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new initiative is the work of the Yorkshire Dales Rivers Trust (YDRT), Nidd Action Group and the Environment Agency in collaboration with London-based digital communication business Hello Lamp Post.

Sarah Lonsdale, project manager for river enhancement with YDRT, said the cutting-edge project would be of “real time” benefit in the battle to improve water quality in the River Nidd.

“We see these signs as a way of enabling the community to be our eyes on the ground," she said.

"Budding citizen scientists can spot issues that would otherwise go unnoticed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Furthermore, getting such information relayed back to us in real time as people witness it, provides the type of evidence required to take necessary action.”

The Nidd at Knaresborough Lido is one of the newly-designated bathing water sites in the UK, which means that bacterial concentration is monitored by the Environment Agency from May to September each year and the data published online.

Kelly Haynes, Citizen Science Advisor for the Environment Agency, said: “We are pleased to be teaming up with Hello Lamp Post on this innovative project as we look to gather data on how people interact with their local river.

“I would encourage everyone living in the area to try out this new, interactive service.”

More information at: www.ydrt.org.uk/news/