New acts and new stages revealed for Leeds Festival 2024 with just four weeks from launch day
But Leeds Festival is about more than just the big name acts on the main stage such as Lana Del Rey, Liam Gallagher, Blink-182, Fred Again, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Fontaines DC, Pendulum, Gerry Cinnamon, Kneecap, Two Door Cinema Club and The Last Dinner Party.
Taking place from Wednesday, August 21 to Sunday, August 25 at Bramham Park, as well as electrifying artists this year will see two brand new stages:
The Chevron, a ground-breaking 40,000 capacity open-air venue, featuring the world’s first floating video canopy that will turn the sky above into an incredible, reactive display.
The Aux stage; which will bridge the gap between the digital and live entertainment worlds as it welcomes some of the most popular digital content creators.
New acts just announced for the world’s biggest silent rave on The Chevron include headliners DJ duo Billen Ted and rising drum & bass star Mozey, electro dance producer Badger and garage and grime DJ Flava D.
Other acts announced are garage and house producer Bvnquet, Skeptic, Carlisle’s DJ Oldboy, Job Type & Versarchie, broadcaster and DJ Jeremiah Asiahmah, award winning drum & bass star Disrupta and official DJ of Crystal Palace Football Club Jay Knox.
The Aux stage will play host to a wide array of podcasts, interactive talks and live streams on subjects spanning music to pop culture to gym crushes to discussions on healthy living and social anxiety.
Newly-announced acts include Goes Without Saying Podcast. Fan Girl Files with Arthur Hill, Antics With Ash and the charismatic internet sensations Chunkz & Filly whose YouTube hit The Chunkz & Filly Show have gained them millions of fans.
Due to demand, Max Balegde and George Clarke will now bring The Useless Hotline podcast to Leeds.
The stage is also launching a series of ‘Unplugged’ sessions with various artists including The Vamps’ frontman Bradley Simpson and finally, Dork music magazine’s Down with Boring podcast will discuss all things music.
For tickets, visit: https://www.leedsfestival.com/