New activity at Harrogate store may suggest new store is set to open on prestigious shopping street
The appearance of a new sign at number 13 James Street revives the debate which began with another sign before the summer.
Having first opened in 2012 on this prestigious shopping street, iStore closed in May with the sign “working on a new look”.
Then in June, this authorised Apple repair centre handling Apple Mac and MacBook computers put a new sign up a new sign saying it would not be reopening.
Addressed to “Dear all previous and new customers” and signed by Ryan Jowsey, Store Manager, iStore Harrogate, the message read: “It is with a heavy heart that the Harrogate iStore has been closed permanently."
A visit to the shop’s websites shows there has, apparently, been no change in its “permanently closed” status.
But a visit to the retail unit itself offers a hint that something is about to happen at number 13.
A new sign attached to its doors says: “Site Entrance. Site Safety Starts Here”.
The saga continues.