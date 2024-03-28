New act and days splits announced for Yorkshire festival Underneath the Stars

Newly added include:

One of the world’s most prolific fiddle groups Blazin’ Fiddles, infectious, enlivening and reminiscent of the euphoria of a Hogmanay celebration.

Masterful guitarist and songwriter John Smith with his honey-on-gravel voice and mesmerizing fingerstyle.

Shanty punks Skinny Lister, who over the past ten years have led an endless parade from the respected folk circuit to the riotous Download Festival, igniting pogoing mosh-pits along the way.

Much loved Yorkshire folk duo O’Hooley & Tidow, famed for penning the theme tune to Sally Wainwright’s hit BBC1/HBO drama Gentleman Jack.

Formed to play UTSf in 2016, Gary Stewart’s Graceland recreating the energy and soul of Paul Simon’s landmark album in all its glory.

Soulful vocals and witty yet raw lyricism from Ruth Lyon, the Holy Moly & The Crackers frontwoman and disability advocate, who celebrates strength in vulnerability and the allure of imperfection.

From Leeds, King Zepha who delight with jump blues, rocksteady, ska & dub with honkin’ horns, thumpin’ double bass, dub delays, global rhythms and stunning 3-part vocal harmonies.

This year is set to be a fitting celebration of all that is great about this small but mighty music and arts festival, with an eclectic, high quality line-up in the beautiful setting of Cinderhill Farm, Barnsley.

Some of the biggest stars yet will be joining festival figurehead Kate Rusby, with spectacular live performances from a host of musical styles and comedy, plus celebrity interviews, fantastic family workshop activities, wonderful crafts, boutique caterers and great camping.

Headlining the festival is the hugely popular comedian, actor, musician and author Bill Bailey, known for his extensive TV television appearances and his many critically acclaimed stand-up tours. He was even crowned Strictly Come Dancing Champion 2020.

Folk royalty Kate Rusby, ‘the Barnsley Nightingale’ and festival figure-head is known for her beautiful voice and wonderful, warm stage presence; her unprecedented crossover appeal has been achieved without resort to compromise.

Expect hits galore from multi-platinum selling band The Feeling, creators of radio classics such as Never Be Lonely and Fill My Little World and known for their celebratory live shows.

There’s also performanes from chart-topping singer-songwriter and lgbtq+ icon Lucy Spraggan, Platinum selling, twice BRIT Award nominated, writer of global hits, British singer-songwriter Rumer, legendary Irish folk music band Dervish, 6 Music favourite Hamish Hawk, the rousing and joyous Hope & Social, raucous music-comedy hybrid Oh My God! It’s The Church, and festival favourite Beans on Toast.

Fast rising UK singer songwriter Katherine Priddy, known for her haunting vocals and distinctive finger-picking style, also returns having released her second acclaimed album while Keston Cobblers Club whose shows are displays of genuine warmth and dazzling musicianship will be bringing their hook-laden melodies and rousing, brass-folk arrangements.

Highly anticipated is Australian multi-award winning star Fanny Lumsden, a community leader, volunteer firefighter, farmer and proudly independent artist.

Get ready to dance to Rumba de Bodas who weave together vibrant threads of ska, funk, Latin and Afro rhythms and have been described as the heartbeat of the global dance scene.

Tank tops at the ready, of course it’s Barnsley based and Underneath the Stars favourites, The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican, with their new extended line-up.

Very much ingrained in the DNA of UTSf, is multi-talented Irish musician and singer Damien O’Kane & Friends, banjo master, producer, husband and band member to Kate Rusby.

Festival Director Emma Holling said: “I can’t believe that a humble fundraiser for the local cricket club has resulted in the much loved and award winning Underneath the Stars festival. We wouldn’t be here without the dedication of so many volunteers and the support of such talented artists. Come celebrate 10 years with us. It’s going to be amazing!”

Further highlights, announced so far, will include:

Cahalen Morrison is a unique voice in American music, revered by the likes of Tim O’Brien as a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and captivating singer.

Brown Horse who mix guitar-driven 90s alternative rock with the folk and country sounds of the 70s and whose debut album has been critically acclaimed.

Like Fleetwood Mac without the husbands, Dolores Forever, led by Hanna Wilson from Leeds and Julia Fabrin from Copenhagen, inspired by the likes of Haim and Sharon Van Etten.

Suntou Susso a multi-instrumentalist, kora player, percussionist, singer and composer from The Gambia.

Barnsley Youth Choir, the remarkable organisation with a reputation for excellence and emotional performances.

Yorkshire based, The Hunch, four folk musicians at the top of their game combining vocal harmonies and instrumental virtuosity.

Star in the making Simeon Hammond Dallas, with songs of love, loss and liberation which traverse genres.

Underneath the Stars features covered stages within big top tents and award winning production, so festival goers are guaranteed to enjoy performances without need for an umbrella. There is also unrestricted viewing from outside for those who prefer to sit outdoors.

Tickets: Weekend: Adult £168, Concessions £157, Young’Un Weekend (7-17) £50, Nippers under 7 free. For camping and car parking charges, as well as artist day splits, go to underneaththestarsfest.co.uk/tickets.

For more information including accessibility visit: https://underneaththestarsfest.co.uk

“I absolutely love Underneath the Stars festival. I pop it in our family diary as soon as it is announced. The music is wonderful, the activities aimed at children are fantastic and there’s loads of great food!” Jason Manford

Underneath the Stars festival has enjoyed great successes thus far across the UK festival scene, taking home the Small Festival of the Year and prestigious Judge’s Award at the National Outdoor Event Association Awards. It has been widely recognised for its gender balanced programming.