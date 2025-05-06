New 20mph limits for Harrogate roads welcomed by parents and schools in the town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first phase of a project which will see speeds reduced to 20mph on 190 roads across Harrogate to improve road safety has been given the go-ahead by North Yorkshire Council.

This decision to enact plans to lower speed limits from 30mph to 20mph in an initial series of locations in the south and west of Harrogate follows a public petition presented to the council in June 2023 and a public consultation held in December last year.

Traffic calming measures could be introduced to lower speeds on additional roads in the area under a second phase of the project, subject to further consultation.

A different road for Harrogate - An aerial shot of Harrogate, which is due to see the introduction of the largest ever 20mph speed limit scheme in North Yorkshire. (Picture contributed)

At the moment, lower speed limits have been introduced or recommended for introduction at 22 education sites including nurseries and colleges.

A further 16 schemes are in the process of being consulted on, with lower speed limits expected to be introduced there.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transportation, Coun Keane Duncan, said: “This is by far the largest 20mph scheme ever introduced by the council.

“As well as speed surveys, we have also conducted extensive local consultation to ensure there is public support for our plans.”

The decision to go ahead has been welcomed by parents and headteachers in Harrogate.

Hazel Peacock, of the Oatlands and Pannal Ash Road Safety and Active Travel Group, said: “We are thrilled that North Yorkshire Council is to deliver this landmark 20mph scheme for Harrogate.

“This is testament to the community’s desire to improve road safety and create healthier and more pleasant environments to live, learn, work and play.

“We wholeheartedly thank all those involved – members of the community, schools, and local politicians who supported the campaign and the North Yorkshire Council team who have worked so hard to develop the scheme.

“We look forward to seeing the benefits it brings to Harrogate.”

North Yorkshire Council is currently assessing more than 400 education sites across the county.

The authority has adopted a presumption in favour of lowering speed limits in these locations.