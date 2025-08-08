Netflix TV star from Ripon joins video to raise awareness of modern slavery in the UK

A Ripon actor is supporting a new Yorkshire campaign to reduce child grooming and exploitation.

Jacob Dudman, who is to star in Alan Bennett’s forthcoming Yorkshire based historical drama The Choral alongside Ralph Fiennes and Mark Addy, appears in a new awareness-raising video.

Entitled You’re Not Alone, the film highlights the grooming methods used by criminal gangs and predators to criminally or sexually exploit someone.

The talented 27-year-old Jacob, who grew up in Ripon, is an ambassador for the modern slavery support charity Causeway which is based in Sheffield.

Ripon's Jacob Dudman, who is to star in Alan Bennett’s forthcoming Yorkshire based historical drama The Choral alongside Ralph Fiennes, appears in a new awareness-raising video against modern slavery. (Picture contributed)

“I'm supporting Causeway’s You’re Not Alone campaign because I want more people to recognise the early signs of exploitation, whether it’s happening to them or someone they care about," said Jacob, who is known for his roles in Netflix series The Stranger, Medici and The Last Kingdom.

“Modern slavery doesn’t always start with violence.

"It often begins with someone pretending to be a friend, a partner, or a mentor, someone who slowly chips away at your confidence, isolates you, and breaks down your boundaries.”

Jacob Dudman joins Hollyoaks’ actress Isabelle Smith, The Traitors star Ash Bibi, Big Brother 2024 contestant Dean Quinton, and 2024 winner of the Great British Sewing Bee, Luke-Matthew Iveson, in support of Causeway’s latest campaign aimed at raising awareness of grooming and exploitation of UK teens.

Causeway runs safehouses and outreach programmes for survivors of modern slavery, human trafficking, and labour exploitation across South Yorkshire, as well as in the north east and north west.

The charity offers support to people who have experienced all forms of exploitation and modern slavery and help them get back on their feet and back into a life of independence and safety.

Causeway CEO Helen Ball said: "Many people don’t realise that the most common nationality of modern slavery victims in the UK is British.

"Grooming and exploitation often start subtly, making it hard to recognise until it’s too late.

"That’s why education and awareness are vital, so people can spot the signs early and know where to turn for help."

For more information and to watch the video, visit: www.wearecauseway.org.uk