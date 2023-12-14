Neighbourhood news: Your weekly round-up of what's going on around the Harrogate district in the week ahead

Your village correspondents have gathered news items, local information and details of upcoming events, which we have collated into your weekly Neighbourhood News community noticeboard.

Here is your round-up for the week ahead.

Beckwithshaw news with Nanci Downey

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH: Carol Service at 6.30pm on Sunday, December 17, followed by mulled wine and mince pies. Morning prayer at 9.15am on Tuesdays and the church is open daily for private prayer. The website (www.stmichaelsbeckwithshaw.org) gives further information on services.

NEW AUTISM STRATEGY – PUBLIC CONSULTATION EVENT: At the Civic Centre, Harrogate from 10am to 12pm on December 18. This (northyorks.gov.uk/news/2023/events) should throw up the longer link on which to click to find out more. For a list of events across the county this (northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/consultations) should throw up the longer link on which to click. To book a place call 01609 534299 or email [email protected].

THE BIG LUNCH AT CHRISTMAS: The Big Lunch brings millions of people together to share friendship, food and fun as the UK’s annual celebration for neighbours and communities. There are all the resources you need to host a Big Lunch at Christmas, from invites to cracker templates and food flags. This (edenprojectcommunities.com/the-big-lunch/) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

RESPITE DROP IN SERVICE: Provided by Carers' Resource and Parkinson's UK, free respite sessions giving professional care for people with Parkinson’s and their carers on Thursdays - December 21, January 18 and February 15 - from 2pm to 4pm at the Granby Care Home (Ballroom), Harrogate, HG1 4SR. Booking is essential. Contact Jenna: email [email protected] or phone 07593 435959.

SUPPORT FOR FAMILIES WITH DISABLED CHILDREN (SFDC): A wide range of grant items to families in England with a low-income, who are raising a disabled or seriously ill child or young person (aged 17 or younger), to help meet a child’s additional support needs and make family life easier (familyfund.org.uk/grants/schemes/sfdc).

GP WEBSITE HEALTH CHECK UP: How easy and accessible is your GP surgery's website to navigate, book appointments and access information? Healthwatch North Yorkshire volunteers have conducted a comprehensive 'health check' on all GP websites in North Yorkshire. The aim was to evaluate the user-friendliness, timeliness and accessibility of these vital online resources. This (healthwatchnorthyorkshire.co.uk/report/2023-11-27/gp) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

DIGITAL SWITCH OVER – TELEPHONE NETWORK: The North Yorkshire Council Digital Inclusion Group has produced a summary of The Digital Switch, which is happening between now and 2025, including how to find out more (hadca.org.uk/sites/default/files/webform/The-Digital-Switch.pdf).

COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION MORNINGS: Return on Tuesday, January 9 at Beckwithshaw Village Hall. The 'coffee, cake and conversation mornings' run fortnightly from 10am to 12pm and are currently priced at £2.50 per person.

Pannal news with Nanci Downey

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: All Age Carol Service led by Rev Ben Clowes at 10am on Sunday, December 17.

ST ROBERT'S: BCP Holy Communion at 8am, followed by Morning Worship (also streamed live) at 9.15am on Sunday, December 17. Morning prayers are held on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9.15am, with a service of Holy Communion on Thursdays at 10.30am. The church is open daily for private prayer. The church office is open from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: phone 873577 or email [email protected]. Details of services and activities in the Chapter House are on the website (www.strobertschurch.co.uk).

INDEPENDENT AGE WINTER WISE GUIDE: This guide has been produced to help older people through the winter months and is full of the most up-to-date advice and information to help them stay healthy and safe, including practical advice on how to manage costs during the winter and what support is available, if they’re struggling. The guide has three sections: Staying warm; Staying safe; Staying well. Free copies of the guide can also be ordered (independentage.org/get-advice/winterwise).

TABLE TENNIS: Burn Bridge C maintained their unbeaten start to the season in Division 3 of the Harrogate League. Their latest victory was over Ripon B by 23-12. The A team continue to struggle in Division 1 with their latest defeat being against Harrogate Racquets C by 25-10. The D team also lost in Division 4 against Wetherby Methodists C by 21-11.

LUNCH CLUB AT ST ROBERT'S: The next lunch club will be on Tuesday, December 19 in the Chapter House at 12.30pm. For £13 per person, there's a home cooked main course (with veg), dessert and drinks. Transport can be arranged. Further details and to book, phone Jean Hannam (545646) or the church office (873577).

PINEWOODS ADVENT WALK: Twenty-four numbered elf doors have been placed throughout the woods to form an advent walk with some additional festive surprises. The doors, designed and built by Harlow Hill’s Men Sheds group, have been decorated by local schools, youth groups, businesses and families. The doors can be found from the top of Valley Gardens to Crag Lane (near RHS Harlow Carr) down the main paths through The Pinewoods. Doors will be removed early January 2024 (pinewoodsconservationgroup.org.uk).

KEEP WELL AND WARM THIS WINTER: Tips on keeping warm, safeguarding your health, and accessing financial support from North Yorkshire Council. This (northyorks.gov.uk/healthy-living/) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

TOP TIPS FOR FEELING MORE CONFIDENT AT WORK: The thing about confidence is that it is a quality we often perceive and admire in others but feel we don’t possess enough of in ourselves – and – why does confidence even matter to us? (dsc.org.uk/content/building-your-confidence-at-work/).

Pateley Bridge news with Kirsty Shepherd

DOMINOES: The Nidderdale Domino League Results for December 4 are: Pateley Club 4 Star Club A 5, Star Club B 7 Queens Head 2, Royal Oak 6 Half Moon 3, Stone House 7 Crown 2. Weekly running totals are: Stone House 40, Pateley Club 36, Queens Head 32, Royal Oak 30, Star Club B 30, Star Club A 27, Half Moon 26, Crown 22. This was the last fixture before Christmas. We re-commence in January. Thank you so much for all your help this year. I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy and Healthy New Year.

RAFFLE: The following are winners of the Christmas Raffle which raises funds for the Harrogate Hospital Radio Station. £100 - 3016 M Hardcastle. Dinner for two at Rudding Park - 2040 W Jackson. Great Yorkshire Show family ticket - 1856 D Halstead. Sunday lunch for two at Pickled Sprout - 3070 S Thompson. Fountains Abbey family pass - 3289 V Innocent. £50 meal voucher at the Harrogate Inn - 1531 V Sidlow. Two tickets to Pateley Bridge pantomime courtesy of Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society - 1551 M Fretwell. Taylor’s Gift Box - 1715 M Liu. Harrogate Town shirt and two tickets - 3247 R Lee, then Ross requested the shirt be re-drawn and it was, as follows – 1699 C Walker. Bottle of Irish whiskey - 3014 G Hudson. Edinburgh Gin Liquers – 2359 V Brearley. Bottle of Champagne – 1076 A Herrington. Bottle of Champagne – 3913 N Kopel. Bottle of pink port – 3255 S Tovey. Bottle of Rioja wine – 3919 Sasha. Bottle of red wine from RAC Club, London – 3105 R Doughty. £20 Weatherhead’s meat voucher – 1510 Rosey. Visit to Harrogate Hospital Radio studio – 2324 P Seed. Friends of Harrogate jigsaw – 2637 J Corner. Vase – 2339 J Loach. Travel goody bag – 1295 A Beebe. Chocolates – 1182 R Currie. Cuddly toy – 1042 T Harwood. Ellie Jackson says: "Thanks to everyone’s efforts, after expenses, we made £2,854. What a fantastic result and thank you so very much to all of you. This is such an important fundraiser for us and it will help us keep doing what we do best – broadcasting and serving the patients, families and staff of the hospital. I wish you all a very Merry Christmas, and a happy and healthy New Year."

FAMILY CAROLS: At St Cuthbert’s Church, Pateley Bridge. Sunday, December 17 at 10.30am.

FAMILY CAROLS: At St Chad’s, Middlesmoor. Sunday, December 17 at 6.30pm.

CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT: At Holy Trinity, Dacre Banks on Sunday, December 17 at 4pm.

CAROLS: At St Michael's, Wilsill. Sunday, December 17 at 4pm with Nidd Chorale accompanist Hilary Dexter.

CAROL SERVICE: Darley Methodist Church are having their carol service on Sunday, December 17 at 6.30pm. Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band will be playing. Following the service they will be serving tea/coffee and mince pies, collection for Action For Children.

CAROLS ON THE GREEN IN DARLEY: Thursday, December 21. Meet at 6.15pm on Low Green, Darley. They’ll be singing with members of the Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band.

CAROLS ON THE GREEN, DACRE BANKS: Thursday, December 21. Meet at 7.15pm on Dacre Banks Village Green. There will be singing carols around the Christmas tree with Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band. On in the Royal Oak, Dacre Banks if the weather is disagreeable!

CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT: At Bewerley Grange Chapel on Saturday, December 23 at 6.30pm.

CAROLS ON THE GREEN, RAMSGILL: On Sunday, December 24 at 3.30pm.

CAROLS IN THE STONEHOUSE INN: On Saturday, December 23 at 7pm. They will be singing with members of the Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band.

