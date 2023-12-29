Your village correspondents have gathered news items, local information and details of upcoming events, which we have collated into your weekly Neighbourhood News community noticeboard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here is your round-up for the week ahead as 2023 draws to a close and 2024 begins.

Beckwithshaw news with Nanci Downey

COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION MORNINGS: A reminder that there will be an additional coffee morning on Tuesday, January 2 from 10am to noon at Beckwithshaw Village Hall. Then the 'coffee, cake and conversation morning' will return to its usual fortnightly slot beginning on Tuesday, January 9.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lots of community events are planned to see in 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ADULT LEARNING NORTH YORKSHIRE OPEN EVENT: At Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate (first floor) on January 4 from 9.30am – 1.30pm. The start of a new year brings so many new opportunities! Whether you’re stuck in a rut, want to take steps back into employment, learn a new skill or undertake a new hobby, there’s never been a better time to study. Explore upcoming courses; receive advice and guidance from the highly skilled team; get help to enrol on the day; demonstrations and fun activities for you and your children; free breakfast for everyone who attends. HADCA will also be attending with information about volunteering, including joining 'Help Out Harrogate' and 'Community Fit'. This (eventbrite.co.uk/e/adult-learning) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

WARM WELCOMING PLACES: Community venues are friendly, safe and inclusive places, offering not just warmth in winter but a place to enjoy company, maybe a hot drink, a meal or an opportunity to join in activities. Thank you to all the volunteers offering a warm welcome across the district. Find out more about local ‘warm spaces’ and about setting one up (hadca.org.uk/WarmWelcome).

THE LOCAL FUND FOR HARROGATE DISTRICT - IMPACT: THE LOCAL FUND was launched in January 2018 and has made six rounds of fund distribution. This year 39 grants were awarded totalling £92,828 supporting 18,273 people across the district. There's an Impact Report for 2023. This (tworidingscf.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

PARKINSON'S UK LOCAL SUPPORT GROUP’S ANNUAL MEETING: January 17 from 4pm to 6pm at the Cedar Court Hotel, Park Parade. This is a great opportunity to meet the team and find out they can help you, your family and carers living with Parkinson’s. There will be a research update, demonstrations, activities and lots of information. You will also able to meet your local Parkinson’s UK support groups, who are supporting the event. Book your place - by email ([email protected]) or by calling him on 07811 126534.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEW FOR HARROGATE – ANDY’S MAN CLUB: Mondays at 7pm, starting January 22 at Harrogate College. The aim of the clubs is to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health and create a judgment-free, confidential space where men can be open about the storms in their lives. They run weekly, free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups for men aged over 18. Go along and enjoy a brew and a chat (andysmanclub.co.uk).

NEXT HADCA INTRO SESSION - Thursday, January 25 from 11am – 12pm via Zoom. All are welcome, whether new to the area, in a new role, or just wanting to find out more about what is happening locally, how Harrogate and District Community Action (HADCA) can help and work together, and how you get involved. The sessions are free, last one hour and are packed with info about HELP (Harrogate Easier Living Project); Community Fit; Power of 10; Harrogate Community House; THE LOCAL FUND; Where To Turn and Volunteering Directories, and the new initiative, Help out Harrogate. Please book your free place – this (eventbrite.co.uk/e/hadca-introduction) should thrrow up the longer link on which to click.

Pannal news with Nanci Downey

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: No service at Pannal Methodist Church on Sunday, December 31. Instead there's a joint service at Trinity Methodist Church, Harrogate at 10.30am.

ST ROBERT'S: Benefice New Year Holy Communion service at 10am on Sunday, December 31. The website (www.strobertschurch.co.uk) gives details of church services and activities in the Chapter House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BLACK SWAN NEW YEAR OPENING: On Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve) the pub is open from 12pm until 6pm with last orders for food at 4.30pm. On New Year's Day, the pub is open from 12pm until 9pm with last orders for food at 4.30pm. To book, phone 871031.

CAROLS ON THE GREEN: A fantastic sum of £303.18 was raised and the parish council thanks all for their attendance and generosity. This sum will be supplemented by a contribution from the parish council and the recipient this year is St Robert’s Church. Thanks also to: Mr Iain Ward-Campbell, who led the carols; the Tewit Silver Band; Mrs Jane Turner, head teacher of Pannal School; Coun Cathy Burrell for her organisation of the collection; and all those who helped organise and distribute refreshments at the school.

MOMENT TO MOVEMENT: This new Jo Cox Foundation report shares learnings from the More in Common Network and the Great Get Together over the last three years. Among many things, the work has added to our understanding that participating in community events makes us less lonely and inspires us to engage more deeply in our local community, and that even small activities can have a deep impact. This (jocoxfoundation.org/2023/11/21/report) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

WHERE TO TURN OVER THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY PERIOD: HADCA (Harrogate and District Community Action) has put together some information about places to turn to over the holidays for support. This (hadca.org.uk/news/where-turn) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE ARTS SOCIETY – NIDD VALLEY: The next talk in the series 'The Golden Road to Samarkand' will provide an overview of the art, architecture and textiles of Uzbekistan, exploring the influence of the Soviet era and the revival of Islamic miniature painting and resurgence of ceramic and silk handicrafts. The lecture on Monday, January 15 will be via Zoom, either at home or in the hall (Christ Church Centre on the Stray). Check the website (www.theartssocietyniddvalley.org.uk) or email ([email protected]).

SQUARE DANCE CLUB: Don't forget that White Rose Squares American Square Dance Club are starting a Beginners' Class on Sunday, January 21 from 7.30pm to 10pm at Pannal Village Hall. The first week is free, then it's £4.50 a week. Square dancing is suitable for people with a reasonable level of fitness and you don't need a partner. If you would like more information contact Ann on 01943 878066.

HOME LIBRARY SERVICE: A reminder that books, audiobooks, DVDs and information can be delivered by volunteers to the homes of people or families who find it difficult to get to their local library due to age, illness, disability or caring responsibilities. Anyone can use the free home library service and on a temporary basis if they prefer, for example only in the winter or for short-term reasons such as being at home with a new baby or recovering from an operation. The service is looking for volunteers who are interested in meeting people and making connections, and who love reading, to help pick out and deliver books and information. This (northyorks.gov.uk/leisure-tourism-and-culture/libraries) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

DEAF SOCIETY RESOURCE CENTRE: On Wednesdays at 2pm (no need to book an appointment) at Harrogate Community House, East Parade, HG1 5RR. The centre is run by Paul Senior from Sensory Services who will be happy to demonstrate and provide many types of equipment to help. Examples include equipment to alert for doorbells, alarm clocks, the phone ringing, baby crying or smoke alarms; conversation aids, cordless headphones (so that you can listen to a louder volume on TV without disturbing other people) and loop systems to help you hear sound more clearly if you use hearing aids (harrogatedeafsociety.org/#resource). The society may also be able to help anyone who is in financial need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AND FINALLY: The Pannal Players' next half term pantomime, Humpty Dumpty, takes place at Pannal Village Hall from Wednesday, February 14 to Saturday, February 17 at 7.30pm, with Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets priced at £8.50 (adults) and £4.50 (children) are available from https://www.jumblebee.co.uk/humptydumpty

If you would like to contribute an item to Neighbourhood News, please contact your local correspondent (if you are unsure who the correspondent is for your part of the district, email [email protected] and we will be happy to help).

You can also send in items via the Your World portal on the Harrogate Advertiser website – www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk – accessible via the “Submit Your Story” tab on the homepage.

The deadline for submissions is Monday at 12pm.