Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 29 August 2024

Interesting talks coming up at Starbeck Community Library

PRODUCE SHOW REPORT Starbeck in Bloom Summer Show 2024 was a great community occasion. In my household there were some successes with potatoes and tomatoes however I think I need more practise with my jam.

Here are some of the winners: the Geoff Stewart Memorial trophy for the best vegetables in the show went to Keith Ryder who also won the Ron Robson trophy for the best onions. The Bob Waud trophy for most points in the fruit and vegetables classes section one - Ron Vaz, the Ted de la Mare trophy for the best vase of garden flowers - David Woolveridge, the Janet Borchard trophy for the best fuschia - Simon Collier, the Irene Winstanley Salver for the best Victoria sponge cake - Michael Newby, the Joyce Scarborough trophy for the best pastry - Pat Bean, the peoples trophy for the best entry in the handicraft section - Denise Lister, the Elliot Clark trophy for the best photograph - Gita Renic.

It was good to see entries in the children’s categories; it looks like the Lego spaceship was a popular project. Well done to everyone who took part and congratulations to the organisers on another successful show.

Winning entry for the People’s Trophy at Starbeck Summer Show

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY There will be a talk entitled ‘Learn, laugh, live, with the University of the Third Age’ on Thursday August 29, doors open 6.30pm for a 7pm start. Ian Munday will give a presentation on the opportunities provided by u3a. Entry is £3 including refreshments.

This will be followed on the programme with a talk entitled ‘Zero carbon Harrogate’ on September 26.

There is still time for 4-11 year olds to meet the summer reading challenge and collect awards and prizes after reading six books of their choice from a selection of fiction, non-fiction, poetry or picture books. The challenge ends on Saturday September 7. Also children under 4 years old can collect Buzzy Bee stickers each time they visit the library.

Please note that storytime and Lego club are not on during the school holidays. Both activities begin again on Tuesday September 10.

The library is a welcoming space to spend time, read a newspaper, enjoy the garden and have a hot drink and biscuit at a very reasonable price. For all up to date information and news follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.

Normal Opening Times: Saturday mornings from 9.30am-12.30pm. Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing.

STARBECK BOWLING CLUB Starbeck bowling club will continue to have academy/ taster sessions on Wednesday evenings till September 11. The green will be closed from Sunday September 15 in order to start winter maintenance however members will still be playing bowls throughout autumn and winter in Wetherby and Tadcaster.

FREE PIANO Starbeck Methodist Church has an upright piano which is free to anyone who would like it. It has been checked by a piano tuner and is in good working order. It’s on a set of robust wheels and easy to move. Your own transport will be required to move it to a new home. Please contact 884809

HARROGATE NEIGHBOURS COMMUNITY HUB Located at 16 High Street, the community hub is open throughout the summer holidays, every weekday from 10am until 4pm. Whether you are looking for some help with an application or a computer issue, searching for advice or guidance, or just looking for a lovely cool place to sit and enjoy a cup of coffee and a slice of cake, the hub has got you covered. Child friendly, wheelchair user accessible, and with a 'pay what you can' cafe, the community hub is Starbeck's newest place to go. Why not pop in and say hello?

GET IN TOUCH If you have an item that you would like to be included in the Neighbourhood News please contact Heather Jemison on [email protected]