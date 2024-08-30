Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pannal and Beckwithshaw Neighbourhood News

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: Weekly Sunday Service led by Mrs Clair Webster at 10.00 am on Sunday September 8. Table Tennis every Thursday starting on Thursday September 5 in the School room from 7.30 pm till 9.00 pm. PMC film night is on Friday September 6 at 7.30 pm in the School Room. The next Community Tea is on Tuesday September 10 from 2.30 pm till 4.00 pm.

ST ROBERT'S PANNAL: Holy Communion (also streamed live) at 9.15 am on Sunday September 8 with Choral Evensong at 6.00 pm. Morning Prayers on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9.15 am, with Holy Communion on Thursdays at 10.30 am.

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH - BECKWITHSHAW: Holy Communion at 11.15 am on Sunday September 8. Morning Prayer at 9.15 am on Tuesdays and the church is open daily for private prayer. Details of services appear on the website (www.stmichaelsbeckwithshaw.org).

Presenting the cheque

NORTH YORKSHIRE ADULT LEARNING OPEN DAY: On Monday September 9 at Harrogate Civic Centre. There's lots on offer and support can be provided. Speak to a member of staff for advice and guidance about joining courses. Pick up a brand-new course guide for 2024/25. Take an optional assessment and get ready to start your learning journey. Meet your teacher and gain valuable advice and insights. Access support to easily enrol online. Enjoy refreshments and pick up some freebies. This (hadca.org.uk/sites/hadca.org.uk/files/webform/) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

HERITAGE OPEN DAYS: Every September thousands of volunteers across England organise events to celebrate our fantastic history and culture. It's your chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences – all of which are FREE to explore. Find a list of places to visit in the Harrogate district on the Harrogate Civic Society website (harrogatecivicsociety.org/heritage-open-days-hods).

THE ARTS SOCIETY – NIDD VALLEY: Autumn approaches with the start of the 2024/25 series of lectures. The first in the series is on Monday September 16 at 7.30 pm at the Christ Church Centre on the Stray when Catherine Tackley will present “The Age of Jazz in Britain”. Catherine is a musicologist specialising in jazz and is curator of the Arts Society exhibition “Rhythm and Reaction: The Age of Jazz in Britain”. Join up for the full series or attend as a guest -all are welcome. Doors are open from 6.30 pm and each talk lasts about an hour. To find out more, visit the website (www.theartssocietyniddvalley.org.uk) or email ([email protected]).

LET'S TALK RUBBISH SURVEY: Don't forget to share your views about rubbish and recycling - part of a major new public engagement campaign aimed at reducing waste and protecting the environment in North Yorkshire. The survey closes on 16 September 2024. (northyorks.gov.uk/news/2024/residents-invited-to-share-their-views-rubbish)

LUNCH CLUB AT ST ROBERT'S: The next lunch club will be on Tuesday September 17 in the Chapter House at 12.30 pm. For £13 per person, there's a home cooked main course (with veg), dessert and drinks. Transport can be arranged. Further details and to book, phone Jean Hannam (545646) or the church office (873577).

HARROGATE WELLBEING CHOIR: Run by Emerging Voices, rehearsals at the new venue of Wesley Chapel (Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 1PP) will re-start on Wednesday 18 September 2024, and run every Wednesday in term time from 1.30-3.00pm. Rehearsals are supportive, friendly and in a relaxed environment, with tea and coffee provided. Sessions are free and open to adults with lived experience of mental-ill-health. All songs are learnt by ear, covering a range of genres with techniques in how to improve your singing voice. No previous experience necessary! (emergingvoicescharity.co.uk/projects/harrogate-wellbeing-choir/)

BECKWITHSHAW COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION MORNINGS: The next 'coffee, cake and conversation morning' will take place on Tuesday September 17 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon at Beckwithshaw Village Hall.

GARDENING CLUB: Thursday September 19 at 7.30 pm brings the first of the Autumn meetings at Pannal Village Hall. Gerry Sayers from the Yorkshire Flower Club will demonstrate creating a table arrangement, then she will show how to make really good use of a mixed supermarket bouquet. During both, she will explain how to care for flowers and which flowers and foliage can be used from the garden. Bring your purse as raffle tickets to win the arrangements will be on sale.

FOOD TASTER AT BECKWITHSHAW VILLAGE HALL: Provided by Wiltshire Farm Foods, an opportunity to try out their offerings for £5 on Tuesday September 24 from 12.00 noon to 2.00 pm. To reserve your place, contact Josie Swires ([email protected]).

BEER FESTIVAL AND PROSECCO BAR: At St Robert's on Friday (evening) September 20 and Saturday September 21, with Family Fun Day (free) from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm on the 21st and Quiz time at 7.30 pm. Tickets are priced at £15 which includes either 4 half pints of beer or 4 glasses of prosecco. Soft drinks, food and snacks will be on sale. Further information and tickets from the church office (a[email protected]).

“CONJURORS 2024”: The Harrogate Society of Magicians and Friends will present “Conjurors 2024” at Pannal village hall on Friday September 20 at 7.30 pm. The Society meets regularly at the village hall and this event is in support of Open Arms Malawi (a local Harrogate charity) and Pannal Village Hall. I am looking forward to the show! Tickets priced at £10 + small booking fee are available at (https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/pannal-village-hall/t-yavjgne).

HARROGATE REPAIR CAFE:On Saturday 21 September from 12.00 noon to 4.00 pm at West Park Church, West Park, Harrogate HG1 1BL A change of venue from Friends Meeting House for September only. Save the date and take along your broken items for the volunteers to fix! (hadca.org.uk/directory/organisation/20083)

WALK THE BOUNDS: Don't forget! On Sunday September 22, walking around the parish boundary using public rights of way, permissive paths and lanes as a way of celebrating the parish and enjoying the countryside. The event is a central part of the Parish Council's campaign to raise awareness of the vital task of maintaining access to rights of way and the standard of all paths. For more details, contact the Parish Clerk ([email protected]).

HELP WITH HEALTH AND WELLBEING FROM YOUR LIBRARY: Resources include: Wellbeing Bags (and Self-care toolkits for teenagers). Reading Well collections – for Dementia, Mental Health (Adults) Teens and Children. Tough Topics - Packs of books and activities to help children aged 3-8 years process their emotions and allow conversations about their feelings around big life-changing events. Family Matters - Book collections for parents, carers, family members and professionals working with children to help deal with ups and downs of family life. Books for adults and books to share with children. Stim Kits - Sensory resources for use for autism-friendly events and activities. Books for people who find reading more challenging – dyslexia, eye strain, low literacy, tiredness. This (northyorks.gov.uk/leisure-tourism-and-culture/libraries/) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

DIGITAL VOICE: The new home phone service, powered by a broadband connection. BT has launched their Digital Voice programme, enabling customers to make the switch from the analogue network (bt.com/broadband/digital-voice).

CONCERT WITH DUNCAN: On 5 October, 19:30 – 21:30 at Wesley Chapel, 28 Oxford Street Harrogate, a piano concert featuring Duncan Goodwin who was a finalist on the recent Channel 4 programme 'The Piano'. Book early as tickets soon go! Duncan will be performing his 'Theme for Fran' which featured on the show plus many more pieces you will know and love. Tickets £10.00 with all proceeds to Dementia Forward. This (dementiaforward.org.uk/event/a-concert) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

MURDER MYSTERY EVENING: On Friday October 25 at 7.00 pm (doors open at 6.30 pm) a two act play, written and performed by Lidgett Park Methodist Church with a fish and chip supper served in the interval. Tickets (including the supper) for this advance ticket only event are priced at £15 and are available from ([email protected]). Seating is unreserved.

AND FINALLY : Harrogate Spa Town Ukes presented St Michael's Hospice with a cheque for £5,000 at the hospice's recent open garden event. Pictured here are Steve Bullock and Karen Bellerby of the Spa Town Ukes presenting Nicki Hood, Philanthropy Manager, with this incredible donation, raised from the Ukes' events and concerts in the last year.