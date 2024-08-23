Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pannal and Beckwithshaw Neighbourhood News

PANNAL VILLAGE HALL 'PUB NIGHT' : Just in time for the next “pub night” at Pannal Village Hall on Friday August 30! As well as a range of competitively priced drinks, it's also the chance to meet up with friends and neighbours for this monthly social gathering. Pub Night takes place on the last Friday of the month, open from 8.00 pm to 11.00 pm.

ST ROBERT'S PANNAL: BCP Holy Communion at 8.00 am with Family Worship (also streamed live) at 9.15 am on Sunday September 1. Morning Prayers on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9.15 am, with Holy Communion on Thursdays at 10.30 am. The church is open daily for private prayer and the office is open from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: phone (873577); email (a[email protected]). Look out for details of the fundraising beer festival at St Robert's on the weekend beginning Friday September 20.

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: Weekly Sunday Service led by Local Arrangement at 10.00 am on Sunday September 1. Community Table Tennis every Thursday starting on Thursday September 5 in the School room from 7.30 pm till 9.00 pm. PMC film night is on Friday September 6 at 7.30 pm in the School Room. The next Community Tea is on Tuesday September 10 from 2.30 pm till 4.00 pm. Advance notice of a Murder Mystery Evening, including Fish and Chips supper, on Friday October 25 at 7.00 pm with doors opening at 6.30 pm. Tickets, priced at £15, are available now for this advance ticket only event. To purchase a ticket email ([email protected]).

Venue for many local activities including "Conjurors 2024"

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH - BECKWITHSHAW: Family Worship at 11.15 am on Sunday September 1. Morning Prayer at 9.15 am on Tuesdays and the church is open daily for private prayer. Details of services appear on the website (www.stmichaelsbeckwithshaw.org).

BECKWITHSHAW COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION MORNINGS: The next 'coffee, cake and conversation morning' will take place on Tuesday September 3 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon at Beckwithshaw Village Hall.

GARDENING CLUB: Look out for details of the next gardening club meeting on Thursday September 19 at Pannal Village Hall.

FOOD TASTER AT BECKWITHSHAW VILLAGE HALL: Provided by Wiltshire Farm Foods, an opportunity to try out their offerings for £5 on Tuesday September 24 from 12.00 noon to 2.00 pm. To reserve your place, contact Josie Swires ([email protected]).

“CONJURORS 2024!: The Harrogate Society of Magicians and Friends will present “Conjurors 2024” at Pannal village hall on Friday September 20 at 7.30 pm. The Society meets regularly at the village hall and this event is in support of Open Arms Malawi (a local Harrogate charity) and Pannal Village Hall. I've already booked! Tickets priced at £10 + small booking fee are available at (https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/pannal-village-hall/t-yavjgne).

ST MICHAEL'S GLOW MIDNIGHT WALK: Saturday September 21, 10.00 pm start and finish at midnight, beginning at Ashville Sports Centre. Experience a lively, party-like atmosphere on this 10km walk to celebrate the cherished moments spent with loved ones.Whether walking in honour of someone special or just for fun, your participation will make a significant impact on families facing terminal illness and bereavement in our community (saintmichaelshospice.org/events/midnight-walk-2024).

WALK THE BOUNDS: Pannal and Burn Bridge Parish Councillors invite you to join them on Sunday September 22 to 'Walk the Bounds'- walking around the parish boundary using public rights of way, permissive paths and lanes as a way of celebrating the parish and enjoying the countryside. The event is a central part of the Parish Council's campaign to raise awareness of the vital task of maintaining access to rights of way and the standard of all paths. For more details, contact the Parish Clerk ([email protected]).

PANNAL AND BURN BRIDGE OPEN GARDENS?: The idea has been suggested many times as a potential fund raising event for St Robert's church – as well as an opportunity to showcase the many lovely gardens in Pannal and Burn Bridge. But, for this to happen, a team of willing volunteers is needed! If you think you could help, or have comments to make, email the church office (a[email protected]).

NORTH YORKSHIRE ADULT LEARNING COURSE GUIDE 2024/25: Lots on offer and support can be provided with childcare and travel costs, additional learning resources and a free laptop can be provided for the duration of the course. This (paperturn.view.com/adult-learning-north-yorkshire) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

PEDESTRIAN CROSSING AT STATION ROAD/PANNAL BANK RAILWAY BRIDGE: A long time ago a developer commitment was made to provide a safer pedestrian crossing at the Station Road/Pannal Bank railway bridge, funded from a ‘Section 278’ condition on the ‘Dunlopillo’ site development. Currently, pedestrians ‘run the gauntlet’ to find a gap in the alternate traffic movements which only respond to demand from cars. The Parish Council has now had notice that the work will finally be done during August or early September. There will be two crossing points – one at each end of the bridge, with ‘on demand’ pedestrian priority controls.

HEDGE TRIMMING!: The Parish Council (PC) has received a number of comments and concerns that some hedges which border paths and footways are making walking very uncomfortable on those routes because they have grown so well and not been cut back. The PC is asking residents to consider neighbours and the local area by cutting back hedges! It is worth noting that “Hedges and trees grown to mark the boundary with private property are the responsibility of the landowner or occupier and it is up them to maintain them.”

NSPCC BUILDING CONNECTIONS: A new and free online support service aimed at young people experiencing loneliness. Young people up to the age of 19 are connected with a befriender to help them overcome, manage and build strategies to deal with loneliness as part of targeted and focused early intervention strategies. Research (Vote for Schools survey, 2023)shows that by age 16-18, 73% of young people do not feel equipped to deal with loneliness and the NSPCC want to change that (learning.nspcc.org.uk/services/building-connections).

OPEN COUNTRY AUDIO WALKS: Tom has recently added to the range of audio walks with some brand new ones focusing on Nidderdale National Landscape. Enjoy How Stean Gorge, Timble Ings & Lippersley Pike, Guisecliff Wood & Nought Moor and Toft Gate & Coldstones Cut (opencountry.org.uk/audio-walks/).

LET'S TALK RUBBISH SURVEY: Residents are being asked to share their views about rubbish and recycling as part of a major new public engagement campaign aimed at reducing waste and protecting the environment in North Yorkshire. The survey closes on 16 September 2024. (northyorks.gov.uk/news/2024/residents-invited-to-share-their-views-rubbish)

CHILDNET “RELIABILITY ONLINE”: A new, interactive and gamified resource helping young people to decide what they can trust when they are online. It covers a variety of risks including AI generated imagery, scams, fake news, giveaways, body image, and social media bots. This (saferinternet.org.uk/blog/new-interactive-learning) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

ASKHAM BRYAN COLLEGE COURSES: New for September, “Skills for Professions” courses are offered in a range of vocational areas: Animal Care, Environmental Studies, Horticulture, Public Services, Engineering, Sport and Skills for Volunteers. People earning below £25,000, who are unemployed or are 19-23 and don’t currently hold a Level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE’s), are eligible to study for free as an Adult learner (askham-bryan.ac.uk/departments/adult/).

TRY THE LOCAL LOTTO: It's a weekly community lottery that empowers local organisations across Harrogate district to raise funds for their initiatives. With 50% of the ticket price going directly to causes and an additional 10% contributing to THE LOCAL FUND for the Harrogate District providing grants to support local projects, the lottery serves as a powerful tool for community development. This (tworidingscf.org.uk/fund/) should throw up the longer link on which to click.