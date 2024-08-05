Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pannal and Beckwithshaw Neighbourhood News:

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DR BIKE IS BACK AT RESURRECTION BIKES: On Sunday August 11 from2.00 pm -5.00 pm at Westcliffe Hall (rear entry through the sidegate). Take your bike along for free bike checks and basic repairs. You can either walk up with your bike or book a specific time by sending the team a message. There will also be an opportunity to grab some bargains and refreshments will be available (resurrectionbikes.org.uk)

ST ROBERT'S PANNAL: Family Communion (also streamed live) at 9.15 am on Sunday August 11. Morning Prayers on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9.15 am, with Holy Communion on Thursdays at 10.30 am. The church is open daily for private prayer and the office is open from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: phone (873577); email ([email protected])..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH - BECKWITHSHAW:Family Communion at 11.15 am on Sunday August 11. Morning Prayer at 9.15 am on Tuesdays and the church is open daily for private prayer. Details of services appear on the website (www.stmichaelsbeckwithshaw.org).

New Path at Crimple Meadow

MORE TREES: The Parish Council (PC) reports that permission has been given for some tree planting along the right-hand side (looking towards the wood) of the new path at Crimple Meadow. This should happen in early autumn. North Yorkshire Council will recommend and consult with the PC about the specific location and species to be planted and the PC is considering the purchase and installation of 2-3 picnic benches to enhance the recreationalfacilities of the ground. The PC welcomes any suggestions about other areas which would benefit from additional tree planting. Please send your suggestions to the parish clerk ([email protected]).

PLANTERS:Planters, built and installed in 2020 by Horticap, have recently been refurbished by them. The three planters are located 1) near the church noticeboard, 2) on the green area in front of the village hall and 3) at the top of Burn Bridge Road. The Parish Council is seeking volunteers to assist with the ongoing care of a planter (any care expense would be reimbursed). Please let the parish clerk know if you are willing to assist ([email protected]).

PEDESTRIAN CROSSING AT STATION ROAD/PANNAL BANK RAILWAY BRIDGE: A long time ago a developer commitment was made to provide a safer pedestrian crossing at the Station Road/Pannal Bank railway bridge, funded from a ‘Section 278’ condition on the ‘Dunlopillo’ site development. Currently, pedestrians ‘run the gauntlet’ to find a gap in the alternate traffic movements which only respond to demand from cars. The Parish Council has now had notice that the work will finally be done during August or early September. There will be two crossing points – one at each end of the bridge, with ‘on demand’ pedestrian priority controls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HEDGE TRIMMING:Without doubt, the occasional warm and very wet weather conditions have been ideal for the lush and abundant growth of the grass and hedges. The Parish Council (PC) has received a number of comments and concerns that some hedges which border paths and footways are making walking very uncomfortable on those routes because they have grown so well and not been cut back. The PC is asking residents to consider neighbours and the local area by cutting back hedges! It is worth noting that “Hedges and trees grown to mark the boundary with private property are the responsibility of the landowner or occupier and it is up them to maintain them.”

Venue for lots of activities including Conjurors 2024

GARDENING CLUB VISIT: Final garden visit of the season on Thursday August 15, and a rare opportunity to visit Field Cottage at Littlethorpe, Ripon – a 1 acre garden developed by Liz and Richard Tite. It has a small formal walled garden, mixed island beds with grasses and late summer perennials, a Victorian style greenhouse, a vegetable and cut flower plot and a range of unusual plants in containers. The visit starts promptly of 7.00 pm. Members £7.50, Guests £10.50 (including refreshments) with proceeds to Marie Curie. Booking is essential – by August 11 at the latest – to the Programme Secretary and from whom further information is available ([email protected]) or (07919 987013).

BECKWITHSHAW COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION MORNINGS:The next 'coffee, cake and conversation morning' will take place on Tuesday August 20 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon at Beckwithshaw Village Hall.

NSPCC BUILDING CONNECTIONS: A new and free online support service aimed at young people experiencing loneliness. Young people up to the age of 19 are connected with a befriender to help them overcome, manage and build strategies to deal with loneliness as part of targeted and focused early intervention strategies. Research (Vote for Schools survey, 2023) shows that by age 16-18, 73% of young people do not feel equipped to deal with loneliness and the NSPCC want to change that (learning.nspcc.org.uk/services/building-connections).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OPEN COUNTRY AUDIO WALKS:Tom has recently added to the range of audio walks with some brand new ones focusing on Nidderdale National Landscape. Enjoy How Stean Gorge, Timble Ings & Lippersley Pike, Guisecliff Wood & Nought Moor and Toft Gate & Coldstones Cut (opencountry.org.uk/audio-walks/).

HAPPY WITH NHS EYE CARE?: Healthwatch are trying to gather as many experiences as possible from people who’ve used NHS eye care services recently, to help shape these services and improve the care people receive. To complete the survey, go to (smartsurvey.co.uk/s/YR8SHW).

LET'S TALK RUBBISH SURVEY: Residents are being asked to share their views about rubbish and recycling as part of a major new public engagement campaign aimed at reducing waste and protecting the environment in North Yorkshire. The survey closes on 16 September 2024. (northyorks.gov.uk/news/2024/residents-invited-to-share-their-views-rubbish)

CHILDNET “RELIABILITY ONLINE”: A new, interactive and gamified resource helping young people to decide what they can trust when they are online. It covers a variety of risks including AI generated imagery, scams, fake news, giveaways, body image, and social media bots. This (saferinternet.org.uk/blog/new-interactive-learning) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PANNAL AND BURN BRIDGE OPEN GARDENS?: The idea has been suggested many times as a potential fund raising event for St Robert's church – as well as an opportunity to showcase the many lovely gardens in Pannal and Burn Bridge. But, for this to happen, a team of willing volunteers is needed! If you think you could help, or have comments to make, email the church office ([email protected]).

HARROGATE & DISTRICT ALLOTMENT FEDERATION ANNUAL SHOW: On Sunday August 18 from 11.00am to 4.00 pm at the Sun Pavilion, Valley Gardens, Harrogate. Entry to the Show is free. There will be a fantastic raffle, tombola stall, cakes, produce and plant stalls as well as artisan craft stalls and stalls showcasing local charities. A band keeps everyone entertained in the afternoon. The exhibition is open once judging is completed at about 12 noon. Profits go to a local nominated charity each year to enhance their gardening projects and this year’s charity is Open Country. (hadca.org.uk/events/harrogate-district-allotment-federation-annual-show-O)

ASKHAM BRYAN COLLEGE COURSES: New for September, “Skills for Professions” courses are offered in a range of vocational areas: Animal Care, Environmental Studies, Horticulture, Public Services, Engineering, Sport and Skills for Volunteers. People earning below £25,000, who are unemployed or are 19-23 and don’t currently hold a Level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE’s), are eligible to study for free as an Adult learner (askham-bryan.ac.uk/departments/adult/).

THE HARROGATE SOCIETY OF MAGICIANS: “The Conjurors 2024” at Pannal village hall in September (date to be confirmed) and tickets will be on sale soon. The Society meets regularly at the village hall and is recruiting new members so, if you are already a magician, mind reader or escapologist, or simply interested in learning the art of magic, alongside a small friendly group, go to (mailchi.mp/1010732b3c7e/d40co98wdud) to express your interest.