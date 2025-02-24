Nation's Curry Awards win 'means the world to us' says Wetherby Indian restaurant

A traditional Indian restaurant in Wetherby has triumphed in Nation's Curry Awards 2025.

Bengal Lounge Wetherby received the award for Best Curry Restaurant in Yorkshire at the awards ceremony in Blackburn.

The restaurant’s delighted owner Bhoktiar Hussain said: “We are overjoyed that our Indian restaurant has won the honourable Nation's Curry Awards' Best of Yorkshire title.

"It means the world to us.

Nation's Curry Awards success: The winning team of Bengal Lounge Wetherby. (Picture contributed)

"Without the commitment, enthusiasm, and labour of our incredible team, from the kitchen to the front of house, this accomplishment would not have been possible.

"Our chef and business partner deserve special recognition for their skill and dedication in creating Bengal Lounge into what it is today.

"Above all, we would want to sincerely thank our amazing customers, whose unwavering love, support, and commitment have been the key to our success.

"You deserve this award as much as we do.”

Located at 31 High Street in Wetherby, the Bengal Lounge restaurant serves a flavourful selection of Indian and Bangladeshi dishes, offering a culinary journey through South Asia.

It offers sit-in, takeaway and delivery.

The Wetherby restaurant’s latest triumph is far from its only awards success in recent years.

Last month saw Bengal Lounge ranked among the top 10 percent of restaurants in the world by Tripadvisor.

In February 2024 the much-loved restaurant won Highly Commended in the Nation’s Curry Awards.

Now in the third year, the awards celebrate the UK's rich and diverse curry culture, as well as promoting the growth of the industry.

More information at: https://www.bengalloungewetherby.co.uk/