National Geographic hails Harrogate music fans’ favourite festival in glowing terms
Running from July 25-27 at Baldersby Park near Thirsk, the 15th edition of this high quality, highly civilised music, literature and arts festival was already down to its final 140 adult tickets more than a week ago.
A sell out now seems likely after the latest accolade for this independent event whose big acts this year include Wunderhorse, Kaet Tempest, Idlewild, Divorce, Sprints, Antony Szmierek and Hamish Hawk.
National Geographic hailed Deer Shed Festival in glowing terms for being child and family friendly: “Best for: inspiring young minds.
"The landscaped fields that host Deer Shed are part of a working farm close to Ripon in North Yorkshire.
"There’s no designated kids’ area because the whole event, dedicated to discovery and expanding younger children’s minds, is accessible.
"Children can see where imagination leads through storytelling workshops and learn about creepy-crawlies through song in The Bug Hotel.
"Highlight: DJing classes, to help aspiring kids on their journey towards festival headlining.”
Deer Shed Festival’s comedy offering will be spearheaded by US improv icon Reggie Watts, Hull’s own Lucy Beaumont, 2024 Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer winner Frankie Monroe and festival fan favourite John Shuttleworth.
The literary line-up will welcome contributions from Belle & Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch, renowned columnist John Harris, author and journalist Adelle Stripe, and many others.
Information: https://deershedfestival.com/