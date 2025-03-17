Mystery over future of cafe at Harrogate Railway Station 18 months after it opened

There’s uncertainty today after Harrogate Advertiser readers have got in touch to say that the pop-up cafe at the town’s railway station has not been open recently.

The sister cafe to the original Secret Bakery was launched at Harrogate railway station in September 2023 to offer passengers the much-respected independent business's popular brand of artisan baking, offering the same range of sandwiches, cakes and drinks this much-loved coffee shop is known for.

Having originally caused a quiet sensation as a ‘pop-up' when it was launched from the kitchen of a household in the Saints area of Harrogate in 2016, The Secret Bakery went from strength to strength at its main shop at 19 Knaresborough Road, where it still highly popular and open.

But readers have pointed out that a sign is up on the locked cafe at the side of the entrance of Harrogate Railway Station backing up their theory that the pop-up has closed.