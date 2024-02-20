Mystery of new shops redevelopment in Harrogate town centre is 'solved' by reader

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Just days after Harrogate shoppers contacted the Harrogate Advertiser posing the question what is going on at 8 Cambridge Street where workmen are gutting former shops behind safety fencing, one reader has got in touch with a possible answer to that question.

Located next to Card Factory, a crew from Leeds-based Harecroft Construction are currently hard at work on the refurbishment.

The theory now is that EE mobile phone shop, which is located at 4 Cambridge Street, is moving into the much bigger converted shop opposite from where it is at the moment.

Harrogate shops redevelopment - A reader's theory is that EE mobile phone shop, which is located at 4 Cambridge Street, will be moving into the much bigger converted shop opposite from where they are now. (Picture contributed)

Harrogate Civic Society has also commented on the future of the property in its latest newsletter.

In June 2023 there was an application to convert the first and second floors of 6-14 Cambridge to eight apartments for short-term letting.

The proposal included new and improved shopfronts for 6-10 Cambridge Street and round the corner into Beulah Street.

Harrogate Civic Society didn't query the design in what is a conservation area, but did ask why numbers 12-14 were not included.

Since then the developer has put forward an amendment to complete the shopfront for the whole block.

The application, according to the newsletter, is now awaiting planning approval.