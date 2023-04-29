Here is all of the information Snapchat provides about MyAI including how long conversations are stored and what it should not be used for.

How is MyAi powered?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My AI is powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT technology, with additional attributes and safety controls unique to Snapchat.

MyAI Snapchat: What is My AI on Snapchat, how long are conversations stored and what it shouldn't be used for PA

What does Snapchat say MyAi can do?

MyAi can “offer advice on the perfect gift for your BFF’s birthday, help plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, or suggest what to make for dinner” according to the social media site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What should I look out for in responses?

We’re constantly working to improve and evolve My AI, but it’s possible My AI’s responses may include biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading content. Because My AI is an evolving feature, you should always independently check answers provided by My AI before relying on any advice, and you should not share confidential or sensitive information.

How long are my interactions stored?

All your conversations with My AI are stored until you delete them according to Snapchat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ou can delete content sent to My AI in your Chat within 24 hours. You can also delete past content with My AI Chat by following these steps:

Tap your Profile icon and tap to go to Settings

Scroll down to "Privacy Controls"

Tap 'Clear Data'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tap 'Clear My AI Data' and confirm

Or

Tap your Profile icon and tap to go to Settings

Scroll down to "Account Actions"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tap 'Clear My AI Data,' and confirm

What you should not use MyAI for, according to Snapchat:

Don’t use My AI to generate political, sexual, harassing, or deceptive content, spam, malware, or content that promotes violence, self-harm, human-trafficking, or that would violate our Community Guidelines. You should also avoid sharing confidential or sensitive information with My AI.

My AI can answer a burning trivial question, offer advice on the perfect gift for your BFF's birthday, help plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest what to make for dinner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What data is shared with AI, and how is it used?