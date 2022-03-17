Musical theme night to aid WiSE charity

Charity Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) says ‘it’s now or never’ for people to sign-up to its Elvis and Motown themed music night in May.

Performer Peter Binns - aka Memphis Pete/Daddy Cool- will take to the stage for the one off event with every penny raised going towards helping over 60s live happy and independent lives.

WiSE Activities Coordinator, Debbie, said: “Our fantastic singer covers multiple musical genres and went down an absolute storm at a get together we staged for older people at the end of last year.

“That’s what gave us the idea of staging a musical fundraiser which anyone can attend.

“Every ticket sold will help an older person right here in Wetherby and its surrounding villages to live happy, healthy and independent lives, so we’re hoping as many people as possible will come together for a fantastic night to remember.”

The fundraiser on Sunday 15 May 15, 7.30pm, at The Engine Shed, Wetherby, is open to all adults, not just the over 60s. Tickets cost £15, including a light supper. Drinks can be bought from the licensed bar for an additional cost.

To book, phone 01937 588994 or buy from the WiSE Owl Café Boston Spa or The Engine Shed Wetherby.