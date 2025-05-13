Music legend is to play Harrogate Parkinson’s charity event at Ripley Town Hall
Taking place at Ripley Town Hall on Saturday, July 19, it’s the fourth time sax player extraordinaire Snake Davis has appeared with his band in the annual charity concert.
Presented by Ripley Live, the concert’s proceeds will be used to support local people with Parkinson’s and their families.
Fundraiser Renee Dickinson said: "Snake is so nice, he actually phoned Andy Herrington to tell him he was going to do our gig!”
Harrogate Parkinson’s continue to use music events for fundraising.
It believes movement and mobility are issues that face everyone as they become ‘more mature’.
This event is all seated and tickets are available from Ripley Live at: https://ripleylive.com/seo-upcoming-events/snake-davis-band
Doors open at 7pm for an 8pm start.