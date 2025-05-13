Music legend is to play Harrogate Parkinson’s charity event at Ripley Town Hall

By Graham Chalmers
Published 13th May 2025, 14:31 BST
A quiet Harrogate musical legend who has blown up a storm with the likes of James Brown, Paul McCartney, George Michael and Tina Turner is to perform in Parkinson’s annual fundraiser at Ripley.

Taking place at Ripley Town Hall on Saturday, July 19, it’s the fourth time sax player extraordinaire Snake Davis has appeared with his band in the annual charity concert.

Most Popular

Presented by Ripley Live, the concert’s proceeds will be used to support local people with Parkinson’s and their families.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fundraiser Renee Dickinson said: "Snake is so nice, he actually phoned Andy Herrington to tell him he was going to do our gig!”

Presented by Ripley Live,  proceeds of Snake Davis's appearance will be used to support local people with Parkinson’s and their families. (Picture contributed)placeholder image
Presented by Ripley Live,  proceeds of Snake Davis's appearance will be used to support local people with Parkinson’s and their families. (Picture contributed)

Harrogate Parkinson’s continue to use music events for fundraising.

It believes movement and mobility are issues that face everyone as they become ‘more mature’.

This event is all seated and tickets are available from Ripley Live at: https://ripleylive.com/seo-upcoming-events/snake-davis-band

Doors open at 7pm for an 8pm start.

Related topics:HarrogateSnake DavisPaul McCartney
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice