Music legend is to play Harrogate Parkinson’s charity event at Ripley Town Hall

A quiet Harrogate musical legend who has blown up a storm with the likes of James Brown, Paul McCartney, George Michael and Tina Turner is to perform in Parkinson’s annual fundraiser at Ripley.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place at Ripley Town Hall on Saturday, July 19, it’s the fourth time sax player extraordinaire Snake Davis has appeared with his band in the annual charity concert.

Presented by Ripley Live, the concert’s proceeds will be used to support local people with Parkinson’s and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fundraiser Renee Dickinson said: "Snake is so nice, he actually phoned Andy Herrington to tell him he was going to do our gig!”

Presented by Ripley Live, proceeds of Snake Davis's appearance will be used to support local people with Parkinson’s and their families. (Picture contributed)

Harrogate Parkinson’s continue to use music events for fundraising.

It believes movement and mobility are issues that face everyone as they become ‘more mature’.

This event is all seated and tickets are available from Ripley Live at: https://ripleylive.com/seo-upcoming-events/snake-davis-band

Doors open at 7pm for an 8pm start.