Mum's kind-hearted colleagues in 'monumental' walk at Pateley Bridge after son's life-changing surgery

By Duncan Atkins
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 10:11 GMT
Updated 3rd Oct 2024, 10:11 GMT
Kind-hearted colleagues have banded together to take on a monumental walk near Pateley Bridge, to raise money for a mother and son after a complex surgery changed their lives.

Joanne Hutchings, 47, has worked for Northern Powergrid for almost a decade as a jointer, fixing underground cables and faults on our electricity network.

But recently she has had to take a step back from the career she loves to focus on caring for her 19-year-old son, Toby after a complex spinal surgery to remove a cyst that has significantly impacted his health.

Since the operation in October 2023, Toby has struggled to regain his health.

The 26-mile walk took place near Pateley Bridge in North Yorkshire.The 26-mile walk took place near Pateley Bridge in North Yorkshire.
The 26-mile walk took place near Pateley Bridge in North Yorkshire.

He has faced nearly 100 medical appointments and after countless efforts, he remains in constant pain and has great difficulty walking, likely due to nerve or spinal cord damage.

Joanne, who lives in Northallerton, has since returned to work, but she continues to face the day-to-day challenges of caring for Toby as his condition deteriorates.

Her colleagues, although they have loved to see her back in her role, have noticed the difficulties she has faced, and decided to do something about it.

Programme Manager Phil Banks gathered a large group to take on a monumental walk to raise money for Joanne and Toby to support their journey.

The 26-mile walk took place recently near Pateley Bridge and saw 14 of Joanne's colleagues take on the task to raise money alongside four friends.

Joanne has thanked her colleagues for completing the walk to support Toby's medical journey.

She said: “Toby and I would like to say a really big thank you to everyone for involved in organising, taking part and supporting us this fundraising event.

“What has happened to Toby has turned our lives upside down, he continues to deteriorate, and we are still waiting for a diagnosis.

“This ‘Long Walk’ has shown us how much people care and want to help and has given us some hope for the future.

“We need many adaptions for the house and the money raised will go a long way to making this easier.

“I would also like to thank all my work colleagues/friends that I work with on a daily basis who have supported and ‘put up’ with me since October.

“Northern Powergrid truly is an amazing company to work for.”

Phil continued "It's great to see so many people come together to raise money for one of our own who is going through a tough time at the moment.

"We spend so much time with the people we work with, you become entwined in each other's lives, so when adversity hits, we band together.

"It was a tough walk, and the weather wasn't great, but I think it spurred us on to push through when it got tough, Toby and Joanne have been through so much in the last few years, it's the least we can do to help them."

The walk has raised more than £2,200 which will go towards Toby's rehabilitation after his surgery, in the hopes that his constant pain subsides so he can go back to living a normal life.

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-long-walk-for-toby-and-jo-hutchings if you would like to donate in support of Joanne and Toby.

Related topics:Northern PowergridPateley BridgeNorthallerton

