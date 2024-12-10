Multi-talented Knaresborough teenager who starred on TV aged eight is to release debut single
Full of energy and verve, Coral Mason got her first TV role aged just eight in CBeebies Old Jack's Boat: Rockpool Tales with famous actor Bernard Cribbins.
Following further appearances in adverts, movies, modelling, stage and musical theatre, the multi-talented Coral’s creativity is rapidly spreading into all areas.
Now aged 19, Coral is releasing her debut single this weekend called Caramia Moncher.
Coral, was director, writer, setting scouter, and starred in her own music video that she created which is now available on YouTube, and is soon to be released on Apple Music, Spotify with an Adobe Atmos mix – plus a behind the scenes documentary.
To the former pupil at Aspin Primary School and King James’s High School, however, activity is the key, not success in itself.
"For me, it’s not about fame or money,” said Coral, who studied ballet aged five inspired by her mum and her grandmother who was in The Royal Ballet.
"I do it because I enjoy it and because I need to.
"It’s like therapy for me.”
The new song Caramia Moncher is a melodic and sophisticated 80’s power ballad vibe with a modern twist which was recorded in collaboration with young musician and producer Mike Myler who has just opened his own music production studio in Chesterfield.
"I was never sure when I was younger whether I could sing, I didn’t have confidence in my voice,” said Coral who also plays bass guitar.
"But Mike and myself make a really great team.
"I couldn’t have done it without him.”
Coral Mason’s thrill and creativity for life keeps her busy with new jobs and projects.
Next up? An appearance in the new Paramount Plus series A Gentleman in Moscow starring Ewan McGregor.
"I’ve got such a thrill for life,” said Coral.
"I’ve got so many hobbies and passions.
"I’ve got the ambition and the drive.”
Watch Coral’s song video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BER7fHvybIc
Follow Coral’s career on Instagram at @itscoralmason