Multi-million pound success for Harrogate-based financiers of the world’s finest cars

A Harrogate supercar finance team says it’s “proud” to have played a major role in one of the biggest and most glamorous fast car events in the world.

Held at Blenheim Palace, Apollo Capital shone amid an array of high-powered and high-value cars from around the world.

As well as being named official finance partner for this year’s Salon Privé, the Harrogate-based car finance provider also hosted a multi-million pound Hypercar display at this year’s prestigious event at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Andy King, CEO of Apollo Capital Group, said: “Having attended the show many times as a private collector, I always viewed this as the grand finale to the summer’s automotive event season, so we were delighted to be invited as the official finance partner.

"The show was the biggest and best yet, showcasing its 20th anniversary.

"I would like to extend a sincere thanks to organisers David and Andrew Bagley.”

Drawing a crowd of thousands to the elegant setting of the palace’s South Lawn, the Apollo Hypercar Display was one of the highlights of the five-day festival of fast cars, reinforcing Apollo’s reputation as the go-to finance partner for the most discerning collectors and enthusiasts.

A standout part of the show, which also included a range of prototypes and Supercars, was the highly-prized Ferrari 250 GTO owned by Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason.

This rare classic, of which only 39 were built between 1962 and 1964, was purchased by the musician in 1977 and is now estimated to be worth in excess of £50 million.

Apollo Capital operates in a high-net-worth market of successful entrepreneurs and serial car collectors, providing tailored finance solutions from £50,000 to £15m.

In 2024 it was named Best Specialist Car Finance Provider at the Car Finance Awards.

The firm's MD, David Moss, said: “This event has always been special, and to be finance partner and responsible for the Hypercar display on the Friday was a huge honour for Apollo.

"It was a fantastic event and a great opportunity for our clients and contacts to display their amazing cars.”

More information at: https://apollocapitalgroup.co.uk/