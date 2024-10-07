Multi-million pound redevelopment of Bewerley Park near Pateley Bridge and East Barnby near Whitby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A multi-million pound redevelopment of North Yorkshire’s outdoor education centres at Bewerley Park and East Barnby, is under way to modernise facilities that have welcomed visitors for generations.

Construction work has officially begun on the £4.2m scheme to redevelop and upgrade the centres run by North Yorkshire Council.

The first phase will see a range of improvements to breathe new life into Bewerley Park in the Nidderdale National Landscape, Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, including creation of a new 95-bed accommodation block which is due to be completed by summer next year.

The facility will boast 14 en suite rooms, accommodation for visiting staff, a drying room and break out spaces for future residential school trips.

Outdoor fun at Bewerley Park

At a meeting of North Yorkshire Council’s executive in November 2023, members approved the first phase of investment at the flagship outdoor education centres – Bewerley Park in Pateley Bridge and East Barnby near Whitby - that have hosted residential learning experiences for generations of children across North Yorkshire for decades.

Work to modernise the East Barnby site, which is soon to begin, is set to see low carbon technologies introduced and changes to the dining and all accommodation blocks.

A separate decision on phase two of the redevelopment programme is expected in the 2027/28 financial year.

The council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: “I am so pleased that work has started on the new accommodation block.

Pictured (from left): North Yorkshire Council’s outdoor learning manager Sally Ward and head of outdoor learning service, Teresa Thorp with Cllr Annabel Wilkinson and Cllr Andrew Murday.

“Over the years hundreds of children and young people from schools and other groups far and wide have had a taste of adventure in the picturesque North Yorkshire surroundings of Bewerley Park, coming away with new found confidence, friendships and memories that will last a lifetime.”

She added: “The redevelopment demonstrates our commitment to outdoor learning experiences and will provide modern and comfortable accommodation for schools, clubs and groups to enjoy for decades.”

Coun Andrew Murday, who represents the Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale division, said: “The Bewerley Park Outdoor Education Centre has been a fantastic facility for decades.

“Children have an outstanding experience during their stay here, be it learning about nature or taking part in exciting adventure activities or simply forging friendships, and are supported by a highly qualified, experienced and passionate team.

“However, the old wooden accommodation buildings are tired and require modernising so that children and young people can enjoy the brilliant outdoor learning facilities we have in North Yorkshire.”

Managing director of Northallerton-based Walter Thompson, Paul Hammerton, expressed his excitement about the project.

The firm, which has been contracted to carry out the work, has been involved in previous projects such as a 65-bedroom care home in Northallerton and Overdale Community Primary School, which has space for 420 pupils at Middle Deepdale near Scarborough.

Mr Hammerton said: “This development will greatly enhance the experience for young people visiting the centres.”

While work is being carried out, Bewerley Park will be remaining open throughout the redevelopment.

The council’s assistant director for inclusion, Amanda Newbold, said: “We want all young people to grow up with a love of the outdoors and a passion for adventure.

“We don’t want anyone to miss out, that’s why we’ve introduced some offers for schools, with a three-day residential in 2025/26 now starting from just £139 per person.

Visit www.outdoored.co.uk/residentialoffers for more.