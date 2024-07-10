Mud, rain and challenges but Great Yorkshire Show triumphs as 35,000 flock to Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Great Yorkshire Show showed just how “resilient” it is when massive crowds poured into Harrogate despite mud, rain and everything a British summer can throw at it.

Charles Mills, who is stepping down as show director this year, said: “The ground conditions are excellent, yes the weather is wet but people are resilient,” he said. “We get a coat; we get on with it.

“From a farming perspective, this is some of the best livestock from anywhere in the country. Some of the biggest machines, the most wonderful displays of food.

“The show is a great place to come and meet old friends, people you might not see the other 12 months of the year.”

Television presenter Helen Skelton visited the Goat section at the Great Yorkshire Show 2024 in Harrogate. (Picture Simon Dewhurst)

The spirits of the 35,000 people who had pre-bought tickets, and the thousands of farmers, handlers, exhibitors and traders were not dampened, proving the farming spectacle’s default setting is unfazed.

The event followed the recent General Election and, as well as the competitions, awards, food and drink, this year’s 165th Great Yorkshire Show also saw discussions about the future of agriculture under new Labour Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The Rural Policy Group unveiled a report at the first day of The Great Yorkshire Show where it has set out key issues facing the food supply chain and its asks of the new government.

Mark Lumsdon-Taylor, founder and chairman of the Rural Policy Group, said he wanted to see an agreed farming and agriculture budget that was transparent and public in the first instance, in five years he called for structured regulation that works arounds emissions, carbon capture and bio-diversity net gain and in ten years, 70 per cent food security.

The longest-serving cattle steward at GYS, Michael Warren, was recognised in the Yorkshire Agricultural Awards after being a dairy steward for 60 years, receiving the prize from Yorkshire Agricultural Society's President Elect Geoff Brown. (Picture Kate ​Mallender)

Meanwhile, National Farmers’ Union (NFU) President Tom Bradshaw, in conference with Grow Yorkshire chair Madge Moore, and Farm Stay regional director for the region, said we are at a “pivotal point” in politics.

Agriculture is “hugely valuable” to Yorkshire’s economy, he said, yet is too often “overlooked and taken for granted”.

The first competitive trophy of the Show, the Doncaster Cup for the best exhibit in the Garden Show went to Terry Marran of Primrose Bank, Kexby, York.

Terry said he had been exhibiting at the show for 35 years and this was the first time he had won the Doncaster Cup for the best exhibit in the Garden Show, although he had previously won awards at Chelsea and many of the RHS Show.”

Pigs took centre stage on the first day in People’s Choice classes at the Great Yorkshire Show 2024 in Harrogate with Alyssia Horsley’s Berkshire sow Acaster Stonebow emerging the winner. (Picture Simon Dewhurst)

There was a triumphant return for the popular People’s Choice classes, with pigs taking centre stage on the first day to be judged by volunteers from the audience around the pig rings, with expert advice from the stewards.

The class was won by Alyssia Horsley’s Berkshire sow Acaster Stonebow, known as Penny.

HECK! Food launched the “Apprentice” of the food and farming world at this year’s Great Yorkshire Show.

The Bedale-based company, was at the Showground throughout the week, and to mark the event is launching its first internship programme by inviting entrants to pack in the regular office job and enjoy a career in food and farming.

The Bradford Textile Society, the oldest textile society in the world which was established in 1893, visited the Great Yorkshire Show as part of a global recruitment drive to encourage new members.

Television presenter Helen Skelton was new to the Vertu Motors GYS Stage, where she chatted with host Christine Talbot, as well as visiting the Goat section to meet exhibitors and learning about cheese tasting and judging at the Cheese and Dairy Show.

The longest serving cattle steward at GYS, Michael Warren, was recognised in the Yorkshire Agricultural Awards after being a dairy steward for 60 years, receiving the prize from Yorkshire Agricultural Society's President Elect Geoff Brown.

A farmer who worked tirelessly to establish recognition for one of the UK's leading rural charities in East Yorkshire has been presented with a top award.

William Lamb is credited as a founder member of the East Yorkshire committee for the Society and Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI).