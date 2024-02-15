Much-loved Knaresborough pub that wouldn't die despite two fires is put up for sale at £495,000
and live on Freeview channel 276
The beloved Tiger Inn in the leafy village of Coneythorpe bounced back from both Covid and a major blaze in the kitchen in November 2020 before being hit by another smaller fire in August 2023 which led to its closure.
A former Harrogate Pub of the Year winner, the freehold of this traditional brick-built inn set in a picture postcard location four miles from Knaresborough is being marketed by leisure property specialists Fleurets and is available to purchase at £495,000.
A free-of-tie leasehold option is also available at this resilient part of Yorkshire’s pub culture.
According to Fleurets, the Tiger Inn has been “superbly successfully in recent years with turnover in the region of £900,000 based on a strong food offer”.
Run for many years by experienced publicans Ian and Barbara Gill, the landlord has undertaken work to make good the damage caused by the fires, with the kitchen now ready to be fitted out.
Fleurets director Simon Hall said: “This delightful village inn has been a very successful destination food led business for many years.
“It presents a great opportunity for somebody to run a food-led pub/restaurant in a wonderful part of the world.”
The Tiger Inn boasts112 covers, a large catering kitchen and a modern, recently refurbished studio flat.
For further information or a viewing, contact Fleurets on 0113 234 0304 or email [email protected]