Much-loved indie Harrogate cafe is to close temporarily in major redevelopment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An award-winning, family-run Harrogate cafe is to close temporarily for its biggest shake-up in more than a decade which will see one part of the business close for good.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since it first opened its doors in 2012, Baltzersen’s Scandi-flavoured cafe has been one of the most innovative businesses in the hospitality sector in Harrogate town centre, constantly creating inspiring, high quality menus and seeking to expand.

In 2019, the independent business launched its own separate bakery shop, Bakeri Baltzersen, as a sister brand to the original cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located just a few doors further along Oxford Street, the bakery shop sells artisan bread and pastries created at Baltzersen’s own bakery at Kettlesing which sells wholesale to many businesses in the district and beyond.

Temporary closure for a rebrand and reconfiguration - Co-directors of Harrogate's Baltzersen’s cafe and Bakeri Baltzersen shop. (Picture Matthew Lloyd Photography)

Now Baltzersen’s owner Paul Rawlinson has announced that the popular café is to make way for a combined bakery-shop.

The major redevelopment will see the Baltzersen’s café at 22 Oxford Street in Harrogate close on February 23 for a two-week period of refurbishment.

Once that is completed, its existing bakery shop next to Harrogate Theatre will close permanently and move into the reconfigured cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Rawlinson, who is co-director of the Harrogate business with Katie Rawlinson, said: “We know that a lot of people will be disappointed to hear that the café is going to be changing.

"There are many guests for whom a visit to Baltzersen’s has become part of their lives, even family traditions during certain times of the year.

"Our own children have never known a Harrogate without it.

"As business owners we have to make responsible choices for everyone that works in our team and we believe that this is the best way forward.”

The big reopening will see the new-look cafe at 22 Oxford Street rebranded as Bakeri Baltzersen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Rawlinson said that customers would notice other changes in the reopened, rebranded, combined bakery/cafe.

"The food menu will disappear and instead be replaced by a larger selection of sandwiches, bakes, salads and other options,” he said.

"It will be back to counter service which we hope will allow us to serve guests really quickly whilst we can bring more frequently changing options to keep things fresh both in terms of flavour and food quality.

"There will be 28 seats for customers.

"There will be a larger counter to display the pastries and breads and also a larger food retail area for our mixture of pantry staples, Scandi treats and other delicious food products from small producers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-Director Katie Rawlinson said: “We’re a small business and trying to operate and communicate two brands with different models just doesn’t make sense anymore.

"The growth of Bakeri Baltzersen over the last five years make it the obvious choice to move forward.

"The people of Harrogate have supported us through plenty of challenging times over the years and we hope we can count on that as we start this new chapter for the business.”