Much-loved indie Harrogate cafe is to close temporarily in major redevelopment
Since it first opened its doors in 2012, Baltzersen’s Scandi-flavoured cafe has been one of the most innovative businesses in the hospitality sector in Harrogate town centre, constantly creating inspiring, high quality menus and seeking to expand.
In 2019, the independent business launched its own separate bakery shop, Bakeri Baltzersen, as a sister brand to the original cafe.
Located just a few doors further along Oxford Street, the bakery shop sells artisan bread and pastries created at Baltzersen’s own bakery at Kettlesing which sells wholesale to many businesses in the district and beyond.
Now Baltzersen’s owner Paul Rawlinson has announced that the popular café is to make way for a combined bakery-shop.
The major redevelopment will see the Baltzersen’s café at 22 Oxford Street in Harrogate close on February 23 for a two-week period of refurbishment.
Once that is completed, its existing bakery shop next to Harrogate Theatre will close permanently and move into the reconfigured cafe.
Paul Rawlinson, who is co-director of the Harrogate business with Katie Rawlinson, said: “We know that a lot of people will be disappointed to hear that the café is going to be changing.
"There are many guests for whom a visit to Baltzersen’s has become part of their lives, even family traditions during certain times of the year.
"Our own children have never known a Harrogate without it.
"As business owners we have to make responsible choices for everyone that works in our team and we believe that this is the best way forward.”
The big reopening will see the new-look cafe at 22 Oxford Street rebranded as Bakeri Baltzersen.
Mr Rawlinson said that customers would notice other changes in the reopened, rebranded, combined bakery/cafe.
"The food menu will disappear and instead be replaced by a larger selection of sandwiches, bakes, salads and other options,” he said.
"It will be back to counter service which we hope will allow us to serve guests really quickly whilst we can bring more frequently changing options to keep things fresh both in terms of flavour and food quality.
"There will be 28 seats for customers.
"There will be a larger counter to display the pastries and breads and also a larger food retail area for our mixture of pantry staples, Scandi treats and other delicious food products from small producers.”
Co-Director Katie Rawlinson said: “We’re a small business and trying to operate and communicate two brands with different models just doesn’t make sense anymore.
"The growth of Bakeri Baltzersen over the last five years make it the obvious choice to move forward.
"The people of Harrogate have supported us through plenty of challenging times over the years and we hope we can count on that as we start this new chapter for the business.”