Much-loved Harrogate pub steeped in history is to close briefly for a new makeover

A famous Harrogate watering hole hailed as one of just a handful of Harrogate’s oldest surviving traditional pubs is to close briefly next week for a makeover.

Labelled "Harrogate's local since 1827", for decades the Coach and Horses was one of the best loved and most characterful taverns, boasting an almost circular bar, a community feel and a great sense of humour.

In 2014, it famously renamed itself "the Cavendish and Horses" in honour of rider Mark Cavendish on the memorable weekend the Tour de France came to Harrogate.

A new era began as the trials and tribulations of Covid lockdowns came to an end when it was taken over by the award-winning Provenance Collection.

The iconic venue underwent a substantial refurbishment before reopening In July 2022 in the biggest change in its long history.

The ground floor was completely rearranged while the first floor was transformed into a beautiful dining room with stunning views of the Stray on West Park.

Since then, this more expansive Coach and Horses has offered a gastro-style food menu and occasional live music and comedy nights.

But some of the regulars have been suggesting that this cherished Harrogate institution needs a larger bar given pride of place.

Now comes the news that, from next Monday, June 10, the Coach and Horses is to close briefly as the ground floor is reconfigured with the bar expanded and moved to the other side of the room to make it the focal point.

In the meantime, the Coach and Horses is holding a 'Drink us Dry' Party from today, Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9.

Regulars will be able to enjoy live music on the Friday, a Knaresborough Bed Race after-party on the Saturday and a delicious Sunday roast on the Sunday to finish.