Much-loved Harrogate name in coffee shops opens a new cafe in town centre with early morning opening times
Having originally caused a quiet sensation as a ‘pop-up' when it was launched from the kitchen of a household in the Saints area of Harrogate in 2016, The Secret Bakery has gone from strength to strength since owners Jane and James Spencer took over the business in October 2020.
Now a third The Secret Bakery cafe has opened to add to its existing businesses as 19 Knaresborough Road in Harrogate and the Market Place in Knaresborough.
The attractively laid out new cafe is located on the right hand side to the entrance of the Harrogate Railway Station.
Open six days a week, Monday to Saturday from an early start of 7am until 6pm, The Secret Bakery – railway version - offers the same range of sandwiches, cakes and drinks this much-loved coffee shop is known for.
The owners say they are “overwhelmed with the results” of a thorough refurbishment of the vacant unit at Harrogate railway station – and customers and passengers seem to be happy, too.
The Secret Bakery prides itself on being a small micro artisan bakery and its artisan bread, made fresh and by hand Monday to Sunday each week.
The independent Harrogate business is a member of The Real Bread Campaign which defines “real bread” as “made without the use of any so-called ‘processing aids’ or other artificial additives”.
More info: https://secretbakeryharrogate.co.uk/