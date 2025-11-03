'Much-loved' Harrogate comic Maisie announces hometown dates as she stars in Sky TV’s A League Of Their Own

Harrogate's much-loved superstar comedian Maisie Adam has revealed she is planning a new UK tour.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following her highly-acclaimed, sell-out tour last year, the fabulous Maisie Adam is heading back on the road in 2026 with her brand-new show Whatsherface.

Hailed by the London Evening Standard as a "a complete comedy natural" and the "tall, chaotic one with the weird hair" by her own mum, Maisie’s rise through the comedy ranks has been meteoric since she won the So You Think You're Funny? award at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously won by the likes of Peter Kay, Aisling Bea and Tom Allen, the following year she was nominated for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards

Following her sell-out UK tour last year, fabulous Harrogate-born comedian Maisie Adam is heading back on the road in 2026 with her brand-new show Whatsherface. (Picture contributed)

Maisie, who grew up in Pannal, went to St Aidan's High School and attended Harrogate Youth Theatre as a teenager.

A Leeds United fan, she may be currently starring in Channel 4’s acclaimed Taskmaster but she has certainly not forgotten her roots.

Earlier this year, Maisie appeared three times in Harrogate Comedy Festival at Harrogate Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Christmas she will be the voice of The Magic Harp in Harrogate Theatre’s panto Jack and the Beanstalk.

Next up for the likable and talented Maisie will be appearances on Sky TV’s A League Of Their Own and the second series of Amazon’s hit show Last One Laughing.

She has also starred on: C4’s The Last Leg and The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year, BBC’s Have I Got News For You and ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show.

She is also a regular participant in ITV’s Soccer Aid for UNICEF and co-hosts the hugely popular Big Kick Energy football podcast, with Suzi Ruffell, which won Sports Podcast Of The Year at the Broadcast Sport Awards 2023.

Her TV special Appraisal is available on Sky and NOW TV..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presented by Mick Perrin Worldwide in association with PBJ Management, Maisie Adam’s Whatsherface tour will kick off in Belfast on September 17, 2026 and end in Norwich on November 8, 2026.

The tour will swing Harrogate’s way for two shows at Harrogate Theatre on October 11, 2026.