Much-loved author's offer of brunch in Harrogate's Cedar Court Hotel as part of exciting new literary series

A crime writing superstar is to star in the first of a new series of events in Harrogate this autumn with a rare invitation to join her for a delicious brunch.

Harrogate International Festivals and Yorkshire’s largest independent hotel group, Cedar Court Hotels, are launching a new literary fixture this autumn, starting with bestselling crime novelist Elly Griffiths.

The inaugural Cedar Court ‘Book & Brunch’ event will takes place at Cedar Court Hotel Harrogate on Sunday, September 21 from 10am to noon.

Guests will have the opportunity for a ‘meet and greet’ with Elly, recent winner of the Theakston Old Peculier Outstanding Contribution award 2025, followed by a delicious brunch after which she will talk about her career as a bestselling author, including an audience Q&A.

Griffiths is the acclaimed author of the Dr Ruth Galloway Mysteries; the Brighton Mysteries, the Detective Harbinder Kaur series and an exhilarating new series featuring time-travelling detective Ali Dawson.

Sharon Canavar, chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to launch this exciting new partnership with Cedar Court Hotels, one of the key Festivals’ sponsors.

“I am also delighted that we have such a much-loved author as Elly Griffiths to get the ball rolling.

"This will be the first of many Cedar Court ‘Book and Brunch’ events, so watch this space for more announcements.”

Cedar Court Hotels has four-star hotels in prime locations in Harrogate, Bradford, Huddersfield and Wakefield, that attract around 500,000 visitors to Yorkshire each year, with Cedar Court Hotel Harrogate – housed in a historic Grade-II Listed building – one of the spa town’s most prestigious venues and its first ever hotel.

Wayne Topley, managing director of Cedar Court Hotels, said: “We are thrilled to host the new ‘Book and Brunch’ series here.

"I can’t think of a better way to kick things off than with the fantastic Elly Griffiths, one of the biggest names in crime fiction.

“Harrogate attracts bestselling authors from around the world to its literary events and we have no doubt this new series will be a big hit.”

Tickets are available now at: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/event/book-brunch-with-elly-griffiths/