MPs pay tribute to the Queen for 70-year reign

Here MPs Alec Shelbrooke (Elmet and Rothwell) and Nigel Adams (Selby and Ainsty) and local authorities have been given the chance to pay tribute as part of this Wetherby News supplement.

Mr Shelbrooke said: “As Her Majesty The Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, we will all be reflecting upon a lifetime of service to the Commonwealth, and perhaps also the value of having an apolitical Head of State.

“There are still some in the UK who would rather have an elected Head of State, but not too far across our shores we can see that presidential republics lack the respect and adoration between that exists between a monarch and their people.

“I was delighted to be appointed to Her Majesty’s Privy Council in 2019 and I have witnessed the commitment and dedication with which The Queen carries out her constitutional role as monarch.

“Her Majesty swore an oath to serve the nation for the duration of her lifetime and for seventy years she has done so with unwavering commitment, making her the most respected figure in the world. Her weekly audience with successive prime ministers allows The Queen to draw upon seven decades of experience as she offers guidance and counsel to those elected to serve in government.

“In times of harmony and discord, The Queen has been a constant in the life of modern Britain. In times of disaster, such as in Aberfan during the 1960s or at the 2005 London bombings, the solace and national resolve offered by The Queen was a support to many. In times of triumph, she remains a symbol of our collective national pride, providing the assuredness and stability that no political leader ever could.

“It is, therefore, of note that as we come together in our communities to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, we do so after a difficult two years in which our lives have been disrupted by the global pandemic.

“Once again, Her Majesty will be the figure who brings people, families, and communities back together to celebrate the very best of Britain.

God Save The Queen.”

And Tadcaster MP Mr Adams, who has had the honour of meeting the Queen in person, said he is delighted to see the country pay tribute.

Mr Adams said: “Having dedicated her life to public service and as Britain’s longest serving monarch, I am delighted that a series of events and celebrations will be held to commemorate Her Majesty’s 70th year as the sovereign of our great nation.

“On her first speech to the nation as Queen, Her Majesty pledged that throughout all her life, and with all her heart, she would strive to be worthy of the people’s trust: she has done exactly that.

“The nation holds her in its heart, not just as the figurehead of the monarchy but as an individual who has served this country with unerring grace, dignity and decency.

“I have been fortunate enough to meet the Queen on a couple of occasions, most recently on being sworn in to Her Majesty’s Privy Council.

“Anyone who meets her cannot fail to be struck by her resilience, strength, humility and sense of duty.

“Society has significantly evolved in the decades since her accession to the throne, in fact, the reign of Queen Elizabeth has been one of unparalleled change, from rationing through to the jet age, to the space age, to the digital age.

“At her first investiture as Queen, the very first decoration she presented was a Victoria Cross for heroism in the Korean war.

“Since then, members of the armed forces—her armed forces—have been in action all over the world, from Aden to the Falklands, the Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan. “Around the world, dictatorships have died and democracies have been born, and across the old British empire a vibrant Commonwealth of nations has expanded and flourished.

“Her Majesty has also shown remarkable leadership in facing tough issues related to the past from her first official visit to West Germany fifty years ago, her notable visit to South Africa in 1995, just after apartheid ended, and Ireland in 2011.

“Her Majesty the Queen has dedicated herself tirelessly and constantly to the people of our country and the Commonwealth for 70 years. Her Majesty has led an extraordinary life of service, which sets an example to us all.”

Cherished stories, memories and photos of royal events in Leeds are being brought together as the city prepares to mark Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

People in Leeds are being asked to come forward with their contributions to the new historical record, which will be hosted by Leeds Libraries’ online Leodis Photo Archive (www.leodis.net).

The Leeds Platinum Jubilee Memories Project aims to create a new archive of royal occasions through the decades, including everything from the Queen’s Coronation in 1952 to this year’s street parties for the Platinum Jubilee.

Anyone with a memory to share of a Royal event in Leeds can log on to the Leodis website and choose one of the pre-selected images to accompany their memory or submit their photographs for inclusion in the project.

There will also be collection points for written memories and photos at libraries throughout Leeds and help with digital systems for those wishing to learn a new skill.