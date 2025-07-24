MP's fears for 45 jobs in tiny Dales village as owners of historic mill complex announce 'strategic review'

The future of a small Dales village’s biggest employer is is uncertain after global food firm Kerry Group said it was consulting over its plans to close the site.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

News that nearly 50 jobs could be axed under proposals to close a meat and fish ingredients factory in Birstwith located seven miles from Harrogate and ten miles from Pateley Bridge was described as “disappointing” by the local MP.

"This is extremely disappointing news for the employees at the Birstwith site and for the wider community, “ said Julian Smith, MP for Skipton and Ripon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The site has played a significant role in the local economy for many years, and the potential loss of 46 jobs will be a significant blow to the area.

Nearly 50 jobs could be axed under proposals by the Kerry Group to close a meat and fish ingredients factory in Birstwith located seven miles from Harrogate and ten miles from Pateley Bridge. (Picture contributed)

“I have written to Kerry Group to express my concern and support for any initiative that will protect jobs and support affected employees."

Kerry Group's Europe chief executive Thomas Hahlin Ahlinder said the proposals were "part of a strategic review of operations" and a 45-day consultation with staff would now take place.

Mr Ahlinder said: "During this time, we will listen carefully and consider all feedback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Should the proposal proceed, we will work closely with local stakeholders to understand and address any concerns about this change.

"We are committed to ensuring these matters are handled with care and in the best interests of employees and the local community."

The Birstwith factory produces ingredients such as breadcrumb and rusk products for the meat and fish trade, and also operates blending and packing lines for the food service industry.

Formerly a mill, it has long roots in the village going back hundreds of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having begun life as a corn and cotton mill, it was taken over by the Wood family in the mid-19th century.

The mill was powered by waterwheel until 1886 and by water turbine from 1886 to 1970.

Cotton spinning later stopped but flour production continued under F T Wood and Sons.

The firm later became part of Spillers flour milling business, which had formed in 1829, until it was bought by Kerry Group in 1997.