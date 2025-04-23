MP's campaign to dual rail track between Knaresborough and York wins new support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate MP Tom Gordon's campaign to dual the track between Knaresborough and York and improve rail services for Harrogate passengers has received major backing.

The MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough has been urging the Government to invest in regional rail infrastructure and tackle long-standing transport issues that continue to hold the area back.

Speaking in Parliament, he drew particular attention to the Leeds-to-York line via Harrogate, where a single-track bottleneck at Knaresborough severely limits capacity, causes frequent delays, and frustrates commuters.

The Lib Dem MP has also met with Northern Rail and rode in the train cab along the route to witness the infrastructure challenges firsthand.

Tom Gordon, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, has been urging the Government to invest in regional rail infrastructure and tackle long-standing transport issues. (Picture contributed)

During his visit, he discussed the need for significant investment and reiterated the importance of dualling the track between Knaresborough and York – an essential upgrade to create a more reliable and efficient service.

Mr Gordon argues that the Leeds to York line via Harrogate is plagued by problems at Knaresborough because it becomes a single track.

Now his calls for action over the line has won the support of the British Regional Transport Association, adding momentum to a campaign which is gaining traction.

"It’s fantastic to have the support of organisations like the British Regional Transport Association,” said Mr Gordon.

"Their backing reinforces what so many of us already know – this is the right course of action, and it’s something the Government must urgently take seriously.

"People in Harrogate and Knaresborough deserve a rail service that works, not one held back by bottlenecks and limited capacity.

"Dualling the line between Knaresborough and York is a vital first step.

"I’ll continue to press the Government to stop dragging its feet and invest in the rail network our region so desperately needs."

The Harrogate and Knaresborough MP regards support from the British Regional Transport Association as” incredibly encouraging” not just for local passengers but transport across the North.

"The North deserves the same level of transport investment that the South continuously receives,” said Mr Gordon.

"It’s simply unacceptable that our communities continue to struggle with outdated infrastructure while others benefit from modern, well-funded networks.”