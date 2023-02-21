MP tells Soroptimist International of Harrogate's moves to zero carbon and what Parliament is doing

Members of Soroptimist International heard about current progress – or not – on environmental initiatives in the town and what Parliament was doing to help when

Mr Jones reported that many new houses were still being built traditionally and local buses services were not always available or convenient.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones visit a meeting of Soroptimist International with Val Hills, President of Soroptimist International of Harrogate, pictured second from left.

Harrogate Bus Company was leading the way with its fleet of electric buses – with more to come – but passenger numbers were not yet back to pre-Covid levels.

He added it was encouraging to hear that Harrogate Hospital had invested in heat pumps, as had local swimming pools.

Mr Jones also told the meeting that the Government’s aim was to reach zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Government departments had been tasked with demonstrating how this will be achieved.

In addition, all parties had signed up to tackling climate change and there had been much cross-party working.

Mr Jones said the country now produced 40% of its energy from renewable resources.

But further change would take time and money, especially when it came to replacing gas boilers in 40 million homes.

Mr Jones explained new technologies were emerging all the time but training was required to use them.

Everyone had to be prepared to adapt their existing skills, up-skill or learn completely new ones.

For more about Soroptimists, visit:

