MP pays tribute in Parliament to incredible Harrogate charity on its 40th anniversary

Harrogate’s MP has praised the incredible achievements of a Harrogate-based charity celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Tom Gordon, Lib Dem MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, paid tribute to Horticap, the charity which

supports people community with learning disabilities, and submitted a Parliamentary Motion to celebrate its milestone.

Founded in 1984, Horticap has grown from humble beginnings in a small field to become a thriving garden centre and café that provides training in horticulture, allied crafts, and rural skills for dozens of students.

Tom Gordon, Lib Dem MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, paid tribute on its 40th anniversary to Horticap, the charity which supports people community with learning disabilities. (Picture contributed)

The charity’s tireless staff, volunteers, supporters and students have been essential to its success over the past four decades.

The Motion also pays tribute to Alan Titchmarsh, the charity’s patron, for his continued support of Horticap, and recognises Harrogate Flower Show’s role in showcasing the charity’s important work.

The MP took time to visit Horticap in person, meeting a number of students and volunteers.

Mr Gordon pledged to do all that he can to support them and their mission in the years to come.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon taking part in a non-contact charity boxing class held by Parkinson’s UK in Bilton. (Picture contributed)

“My visit last week was both inspiring and wonderful,” said the Harrogate and Knaresborough MP.

"Horticap is a fantastic example of what can be achieved when a community comes together with a shared purpose.

"Their work has transformed the lives of so many people and it’s only right that we celebrate their remarkable 40-year journey.

"I’m proud to mark this milestone and wish them every success with their year-long special programme of events and fundraising efforts.

"It was great to meet so many wonderful people - students, staff and volunteers.

"I am very much looking forward to my next visit and supporting their work going forward.”

As busy as ever, Mr Gordon also took part in a boxing class on National Fitness Day organised by Parkinson’s UK, a leading charity focused on improving the lives of those affected by Parkinson’s disease.

The non-contact boxing class, held weekly at the Bilton Health and Well Being Hub, is specifically designed to help those with Parkinson’s stay active and engage in exercise.

The Harrogate MP said: “The work Parkinson’s UK do is so vital and inspiring."