'Moving' series of civic events coming up across Harrogate district and Ripon to commemorate Armistice Day

Veterans, community groups and local politicians in the Harrogate district and Ripon are preparing to mark Remembrance Day.

Next week will see a a series of poignant events in the run-up to Armistice Day which this year takes place on Tuesday, November 11.

The following events will commemorate those who have fallen in the cause of their country in war since the guns fell silent in 1918.

Thursday, November 6, 2025: Harrogate Festival of Remembrance (to be confirmed) when The Royal Air Forces Association Harrogate and District Branch will parade their standard.

As part of Remembrance Day 2025 there will be wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial in Harrogate town centre. (Picture contributed)

Sunday, November 9, 2025, 10.45am: Remembrance Sunday – Harrogate Town Council Remembrance Parade and Service with a parade featuring the RAFA Harrogate and District Branch before a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial in Harrogate town centre.

In attendance will be Harrogate Mayor Coun Chris Aldred

Possible attendees include Harrogate Army Foundation College, the Royal British Legion, Regimental Associations, uniformed Cadets and Scouts and Guides.

Sunday, November 9, 2025, 12.30pm: Stonefall Cemetery will host a Remembrance service with representatives from the Harrogate Army Foundation College, ensuring that our heroes are remembered with the utmost reverence. Sunday, November 9, 2025, 3pm: Starbeck’s War Memorial will host a ceremony for Remembrance Sunday.

Tuesday, November 11, 10.30am: Harrogate College Armistice Day Commemoration with two minutes silence at 11

Knaresborough

Knaresborough's Remembrance Day commemorations typically include a service at St. John's Church followed by a parade to the war memorial in the castle grounds, where a two-minute silence is observed at 11am.

The events are organised by local groups like the Knaresborough Town Council and the Royal British Legion, with a focus on remembering those who have served and sacrificed.

Ripon

Thursday, November 6, 2025, 7.30pm: A Concert of Remembrance at Ripon Cathedral in conjunction with the Ripon Community Poppy Project.

Singers will include Brackenfield School, Dishforth Military Wives Choir, soprano Charlotte Potter and more.

Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 10.45m: Remembrance Service in Ripon Spa Gardens

Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 11am: A short act of Remembrance to observe the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in Ripon Cathedral.

Pateley Bridge

Sunday, November 9, 2025, 10.30am: A service will be held at St. Cuthbert's Church Service.

Sunday, November 9, 2025, 4.30pm: There will be a British Legion service later in the day at St. Cuthbert's Church.

Tuesday, November 11, 11am: A special service will be held on Remembrance Day at the War Memorial located within the Recreation Ground in Pateley Bridge.