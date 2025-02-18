Moving funeral of leading Harrogate public figure hears fulsome tributes to the impact his life made

Moving and fulsome tributes have been paid to a titan of the Harrogate business world at his funeral today.

The service of thanksgiving for the life of Brian Leslie Dunsby OBE took place on Tuesday, February 18 at Stonefall Crematorium in Harrogate attended by peers and friends, figures from the business community and the world of politics and members of his family, including his widow Beryl, his three children Martin, Adrian and Carolyn and all six of his grandchildren.

After a welcome by the Reverend Canon Tony Shepherd, a series of eulogies outlined the life and many achievements of Mr Dunsby, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 84 on January 4, 2025 after decades of success as an award-winning businessman and a champion of Harrogate’s interests.

Friend and past President of Harrogate District of Commerce, Mark Lancaster, said he was a man of professional achievement who he had learned the meaning of integrity from.

Born in 1940, as well as taking on the role of Chief Executive of the Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce from 2006 to 2016 and founding both Yorkshire Business Market and Harrogate Christmas Market, Mr Dunsby received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise Promotion in 2008 and was appointed OBE in the 2017 Birthday Honours.

Martin B Dunsby said his father was the epitome of well organised but gave so much to the community and always wanted to help.

After reading from Ecclesiastes 3: 1-4, Adrian B Dunsby said his father brought joy to the lives of his family.

Carolyn B Dunsby said her father had seemed like a “superhero” when she was young and praised his faith in small and medium-sized businesses and his belief that they could still prosper in a globalised world with the right transport links, especially rail and bus transport.

After the committal and final blessing by the Rev Shepherd, mourners left Stonefall Crematorium to the music of Elgar’s Land of Hope and Glory.

So many businesses, charities and community groups in Harrogate and Yorkshire have benefited from Brian L Dunsby’s initiatives over the many years.

His passing is keenly felt, but his contributions will stand the test of time.