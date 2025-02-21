Motorists warned to expect disruption as major road in Harrogate to shut for six weeks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A section of Ripon Road in Harrogate is set to close this weekend for approximately six weeks to allow Northern Powergrid to carry out essential electrical work.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road will be closed between Kent Road and Jennyfield Drive from 7pm on Sunday, February 23.

Advance warning signs and a signed diversion are in place.

The essential electrical works, which are being carried out by Northern Powergrid, are expected to be completed on Friday, April 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A section of Ripon Road in Harrogate is set to close for approximately six weeks to allow Northern Powergrid to carry out essential electrical work

The work is part of a £20 million pound investment to upgrade the electricity network in Harrogate and ensure the area continues to receive a secure and reliable supply of electricity.

The roadworks will have an effect on services operated by The Harrogate Bus Company.

They will not be able to serve the following stops in either direction:

- Royal Hall on the 3, 4, 24, 36 or 59

- Cairn Hotel on the 3, 4, 24, 36 or 59

- The Hydro on the 4, 24, 36 or 59

- Jennyfield Co-op on the 3

- West Street on the 4, 24, 36 or 59

The 2 bus from Harrogate to Bilton will run to normal route, but with a temporary timetable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 3 bus from Harrogate to Jennyfield, the 4 bus from Harrogate to King Edwin Park, the 24 bus from Harrogate to Pateley Bridge, the 36 bus from Harrogate to Ripon or Leeds and the 59 bus from Harrogate to Skipton will divert along King’s Road and Skipton Road, with a temporary timetable.

The school buses S1, S3 and S36 will also be affected.

A spokesperson at The Harrogate Bus Company said: “We're really sorry for any inconvenience this causes.

"The temporary timetables will help us to run as reliably as possible, but we may see delays during the busiest times of day as a result of the displaced traffic.

"We expect this to last until the end of March, and will share updates with our customers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information, visit https://www.transdevbus.co.uk/the-harrogate-bus-company/news/temporary-routes-and-timetables-due-to-the-closure-of-ripon-road/

For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map