Motorcycling Freemasons support Harrogate charity Disability Action Yorkshire with visit to residential care home

Despite suffering life-changing injuries following a roadside accident almost a year ago, Andrew Simister not only rides with The Widows Sons, he is also charity trustee and President of the Widows Sons Ridings Chapter which combines a love of three things - Freemasonry, motorcycles and charity fundraising.

Last week saw Andrew and 19 motorcyclists from the chapter ride in convoy into Harrogate on a visit to Disability Action Yorkshire’s Claro Road facility in Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After presenting a cheque to the charity’s Chief Executive, Jackie Snape, Andrew said the trip had given him a new view of disability.

Visit by motorcycling Freemasons - Jackie Snape of Harrogate’s Disability Action Yorkshire, front left in purple, and Andrew Simister, far right standing, with members of the Widows Sons Ridings Chapter and Disability Action Yorkshire customers Eliza Bennet and Kirsty Allanach.

"Since my accident, my eyes have been opened to the inequalities and challenges faced by disabled people every day,” said Mr Simister.

“I'm keen to lend my lived experience as a non-disabled man to make lives of disabled people better, hence becoming a Disability Action Yorkshire trustee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Widows Sons raise money for charity by a number of different means, and we have donated our latest proceeds to Disability Action Yorkshire to help it in his daily running costs, primarily supporting young disabled people to live as independent as possible,”

“It was a great pleasure bringing a number of Widows Sons to Claro Road, and everyone really enjoyed meeting and talking with residents and staff.”

Jackie Snape of Disability Action Yorkshire said afterwards: "The visit of the Widows Sons was the highlight of our residents’ weekend, with a number coming out to greet them on their arrival, keen to see the collection of motorbikes.

“I’d like to thank them for their generosity. I’d also like to thank Andrew in particular for binging so many members with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Widows Sons is an International association open to all Freemasons who enjoy motorcycling and have a desire to ride with and associate with their fraternal brothers.