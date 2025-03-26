Mother's Day offer: Free entry to stunning Ripley Castle grounds and artisan market

Visitors will get a Mother’s Day treat this weekend at historic Ripley Castle when there will be free entry as part of a family-friendly market.

Perfectly positioned at the heart of the estate, in Ripley Castle Courtyard, the return of Real Markets’ monthly market means visitors have free access to the grounds and gardens on market day.

The historic estate has been owned for generations by The Ingilby family, who have been great supporters of this popular event.

Sara Ingilby said: “These markets really bring Ripley to life and it’s wonderful to see the historic courtyard full of artisans and talented producers. "As always, on these market days the Castle’s Gardens and Grounds will be free to enter, and don’t forget that dogs are welcome too.”

The market will run this Sunday, March 30 from 10am to 3pm and will be packed full of local and speciality producers, bakers and makers, artists and jewellers.

Organiser Lucy Allen from Real Markets said, “We’re looking forward to offering a wonderful family day out this Sunday.

"What better way to treat your mum like royalty than a visit to Ripley Castle.”

In total, there will be more than 40 talented traders offering yummy Yorkshire produce including cheeses, sweet and savoury bakers, fresh mayonnaise, jams, chutneys, chocolates, biltong, charcuterie, cakes, tarts, fudges and much more.

The market will also feature also musical entertainment from foot-tapping Yorkshire-based duo The Folkstrings.

As well as supporting local independent producers, Real Markets also give regularly to support community initiatives in market areas of Yorkshire, most recently Ripley Endowed CofE Primary School, Otley Common, Friends of Roberts Park Saltaire, Ilkley Carnival and Clarke Foley Centre Ilkley.

This Sunday’s charity guests at Ripley Castle will be Harrogate Cat Rescue.

Established in 2014, the team at Real Markets run monthly and special event markets in various locations and stunning venues in Yorkshire including Ilkley, Saltaire, Grassington, Harrogate, Ripley and Otley.

From monthly markets to pop-up events, Real Markets are known for their friendly atmosphere and quality stalls.

More details, venues and dates for Real Markets events can be found at www.realmarkets.co.uk