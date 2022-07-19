Mother Shipton’s wins high praise

VisitEngland praised continued investment and a first-class team at Mother Shipton’s Cave, backing high comments from visitors.

“We are overjoyed to have received such fantastic feedback from both VisitEngland and our visitors themselves,” said Fiona Martin, owner of Mother Shipton’s. “As a team we are deeply connected to the legacy of Mother Shipton so, it’s wonderful to learn that her story continues to intrigue and excite visitors of all ages.”

She added: “It means a great deal to be recognized for our efforts, hard work and the investment we’ve made to provide visitors with a unique and magical experience.

“We are excited to continue developing and evolving the attraction whilst preserving its precious history for future generations to enjoy.”

The tourist attraction once again passed a meticulous Quality Scheme Assessment by the country’s official tourist board, VisitEngland.

The impressive overall score awarded to the attraction has vastly increased yearly which has been hailed by VisitEngland Quality Assurance Assessor, Ros Walker, as a testament to ‘the owner’s boundless ambition, enthusiasm and commitment to enhancing the site and the visitor experience’.

Ros Walker said: “This charming, privately-owned parkland has much to offer visitors: a stunning and historic riverside location, a first-class team, fascinating history and an ever-developing range of magical, child-friendly displays and events.

“This was another delightful visit with evidence of continued investment throughout the site.

“The entire team are congratulated on their success and commitment.”

For the last 12 months, visitors to the attraction have consistently left glowing reviews on TripAdvisor with aspects such as the ‘beautiful unique setting’, ‘fascinating story’ and ‘enchanting visual displays’ listed as highlights.

Consequently, Mother Shipton’s Cave has been recognised as a 2022 TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice winner - a prestigious accolade awarded to businesses that consistently deliver outstanding experiences for travelers.