Mother Shipton’s wins family votes

Mother Shipton’s fought off tough competition from the likes of The Forbidden Corner and Bolton Abbey to win the Best Family Attraction in the Little Vikings York for Kids Awards 2021.

Owner of the High Bridge site, Fiona Martin, told the Knaresborough Post: “We are so delighted that our wonderful visitors, followers and fans have voted for us as Best Family Attraction in the Little Vikings Awards.

“We have worked so hard to bring our family friendly events to life for each school holiday, with intricate displays, giant props and trails through the ancient woodland.

“It’s been fantastic to welcome faces old and new to the attraction, and to continue to share Mother Shipton’s story with new generations.

“This is such an important thing for the team here at Mother Shipton’s, to keep her story alive, and we are so proud that the hard work is recognised in awards such as these.”

Mother Shipton’s Cave is England’s Oldest Tourist Attraction, having first opened for paying visitors back in 1630.

Despite its age, the ancient attraction is keeping up with the times, and a visitor in fast fashion chain Primark even noticed a range of new furry ‘Borg’ items that looked suspiciously like the items that hang from the Petrifying Well next to the witch’s Cave in Knaresborough.

Looking to the future, Fiona added: “We are looking forward to sharing even more magic with families in 2022 and beyond, and we hope that the luck and recognition of Mother Shipton stays on our side.”

Mother Shipton’s is already busy working on their popular themed events for the year, including Easter, May, Summer, Hallowe’en and Christmas experience.

The attraction has also been shortlisted for Small Visitor Attraction of the year in the Visit York Tourism Awards.

The winner will be put forward to the national Visit England Awards for Excellence 2022.