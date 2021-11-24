Mother Shipton’s shortlisted

Mother Shipton’s bosses said they are delighted to have been selected as finalists for Small Visitor Attraction of the Year at the Visit York Awards 2022, alongside Fairfax House and York Army Musuem.

“Mother Shipton’s is a beloved Knaresborough landmark and England’s oldest visitor attraction, open since 1630,” said a spokesman for the attraction.

“A charming mile-long walk along the River Nidd features the cave where famous Yorkshire prophetess Mother Shipton was born.

“Curiosity has drawn millions of visitors over hundreds of years to see the cascading waters of the Petrifying Well turning items to stone – as if by magic.”

Winners will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony on March 3 2022 at York Racecourse, hosted by York Mix Radio presenters Ben Fry and Laura Castle.

The Visit York Tourism Awards aim to shine a spotlight on excellence in York’s tourism sector and reward outstanding service, innovation, quality and resilience.

Meanwhile Christmas magic is arriving at Mother Shipton’s as it unveils its festive features.

Santa is flying here to see visitors at the site which will see the winter woodland enchanted Christmas Village, festooned with festive delights and merry displays to marvel at along the way.