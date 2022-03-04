Mother Shipton’s Cave wins category at Visit York tourism awards

Owner of the Knaresborough site, Fiona Martin, said the team were overjoyed after being one of 15 to collect a trophy at the ceremony at York Racecourse yesterday, Thursday March 3.

“Mother Shipton strikes again,” said Fiona.

“We are overjoyed to be starting the season with such a big win for this ancient attraction, and for the town of Knaresborough.

“Our team has worked so hard to continue to add a sprinkle of magic and a slice of delight to the experience for visitors old and new, and it’s very rewarding to have an award win to take away from this.

“We are proud to continue to tell Mother Shipton’s story and to protect the phenomenal Petrifying Well for future generations to enjoy.”

Finalists in the Small Visitor Attraction of the Year category for 2022 included Fairfax House and York Army Museum, but after a rigorous judging and mystery shopper process, Mother Shipton’s came in top place.

Judges commended the attraction for its ‘magical experience’ and the enthusiasm of the staff around the site.

“We all feel an immense connection to the history here and are committed to sharing that with our visitors,” added Fiona.

“The enthusiasm of our team, from the Tour Guides and Gift Shop assistants to the baristas, is part of Mother Shipton’s legacy.