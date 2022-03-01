Mother Shipton’s Cave opening delay after landslip

Mother Shipton’s Cave, in Knaresborough, will open two weeks later than planned - on March 19 - following storm damage at the High Bridge site.

“The landslide is on Beech Avenue, the site of some of the oldest and tallest beech trees in the country, which runs from the steps that take visitors to the Petrifying Well along to the entrance to the museum and gift shop,” said Jay Stelling, Marketing Coordinator.

“There has always been a slight landslide along the bank above Beech Avenue, however, over recent years due to climate change, there has been a noticeable shift in the slope.”

He added that supporting structures were installed last year in an attempt to prevent further damage.

Jay added: “Our maintenance team had been attempting to clear the pathway and put plans in place to prevent further problems with landslides while we were closed during the winter, but with the recent storms the landslide grew and has now become impassable.

“To rectify this issue permanently we are waiting on permission from the council to gain access above Beech Avenue to assess and establish the remedial work required in order to prevent this problem in the future.

“This has pushed back our opening date by two weeks.

“We are devastated that this is the case and we are doing everything we can to get the site safe and on top form to welcome back visitors.”