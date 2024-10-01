Mother of five takes to the skies for life-saving cancer research in memory of daughter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mother of five from Easingwold has raised over £1,300 to help save lives in Yorkshire by completing a 14,000 ft skydive.

Cheered on by her four sons, Marisa Bird completed her first ever skydive in the Lake District to celebrate her daughter Truly’s 18th birthday. Truly tragically passed away from cancer in 2010.

Truly was diagnosed with leukemia in August 2009, when she was just three years old. She sadly passed away in Marisa’s arms nine months later after contracting chicken pox whilst she was being treated.

Marisa said: “Truly brought everyone so much joy in the short time she was here. She was a creative, kind, little girl, with beautiful golden curly hair and the biggest blue eyes. We named her Truly because her grandparents would always sign off their love letters to one another with ‘Yours Truly’.”

Marisa was cheered on by her four sons as she made the 14,000ft jump to raise money for cancer research

Marisa chose to fundraise for Yorkshire Cancer Research so more people in Yorkshire can access pioneering cancer treatments and fewer families will have to experience the loss of a loved one.

“Many of my close family members have been impacted by cancer, some who have sadly passed away and some, like my two sisters, who have thankfully got through it. That’s why cancer research is so important – so more people survive.”

Yorkshire Cancer Research funds life-saving cancer research and pioneering services to help people in Yorkshire live longer, healthier lives. The charity exists so that more people in Yorkshire can access innovative treatments and clinical trials to make a full and lasting recovery.

Marisa continued: “I wish I could tell everyone who is going through what we did to never give up hope. We witnessed an incredible community at the hospital, and we’ve formed life-long bonds with many parents who supported us during the most difficult times.”

Marisa raised £1,300 to fund life-saving cancer research in Yorkshire

Marisa wishes to raise more money for vital cancer research by taking on new exhilarating challenges, including a skywalk and a bungee jump down the Grand Canyon.

Find out more about fundraising for Yorkshire Cancer Research: www.yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk/events-fundraising/fundraise-for-yorkshire