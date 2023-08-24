News you can trust since 1836
Mother leads tribute to 'truly amazing' son following his death in collision on Harrogate district road

The mother of 18-year-old James Gomersall who died in a collision on a Harrogate district road has paid tribute to her loving son.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 24th Aug 2023, 10:39 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 10:48 BST

The collision occurred at about 2.15pm on Saturday 24 June on the B6265 near the Thorpe Underwood crossroads and involved a blue Ford Focus and a silver VW Touran.

James was a passenger in the Ford Focus and died at the scene, while six other occupants of both vehicles were taken to hospital with injuries.

North Yorkshire Police have released a touching tribute in which Mr Gomersall’s mother described him as “truly amazing”.

James Gomersall, 18, died in a collision involving two vehicles on the B6265 near Thorpe Underwood in JuneJames Gomersall, 18, died in a collision involving two vehicles on the B6265 near Thorpe Underwood in June
James Gomersall, 18, died in a collision involving two vehicles on the B6265 near Thorpe Underwood in June
She said: “James was truly amazing in everything he did, he shone like the sun.

"He was so helpful around the house and would do anything for his friends and neighbours and never expected anything in return.

“He leaves four brothers and a sister, two of whom have severe learning difficulties.

"He had so much care in him and so much patience and he was an amazing big brother – the best you could get, and they miss him so much.

“He loved animals – turtles, fish, cats and especially his dogs which he used to walk for miles – they too are missing him waiting at the door for him to come home.

“James had just got his first proper job and I was so proud of him but unfortunately, he never got the chance to start.

"There are so many things that James will never be able to experience – my beautiful boy taken far too soon at only 18.

“He was his dad's right-hand man and he was my best friend and being without him is very painful and a piece of us all has died with him.

"Our family are devastated, and our hearts are truly broken, we will never be the same again.

“He is a ray of light in the dark, he is the rainbows in the sky, he is the warmth from the sun, he is everything, he was our world and so much more.

"He was just a brilliant man all round and they say God only takes the best.”

North Yorkshire Police is taking this opportunity to renew their appeal about the incident in which James tragically lost his life.

Police are urging anyone who saw the collision or either car involved prior to it happening to get in touch.

They would also like to hear from anyone who may have any relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or phone North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Julie Brown.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230116638 when passing on any details.

